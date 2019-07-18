Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

This device simultaneously distills water and generates electricity from solar energy

This device will provide clean energy and water and could be deployed in the next five years.

tech2 News StaffJul 18, 2019 15:49:56 IST

Seventy-one percent of the earth covered with water, almost 95 percent of all water is present in the sea. Of the remaining five percent, only a mere fraction is suitable for drinking. In countries facing water shortages, distillation is a reliable source of freshwater.

In distillation, water is heated up till it vapourises. These vapours condense and this condensate is harvested. Since salt doesn't accompany the vapours, you've essentially purified the water. This process works, but it isn't exactly efficient as only about half the water is so purified, and the process consumes a lot of energy.

Clean water and clean energy is the need of the hour, especially in landlocked areas and developing countries.

This device simultaneously distills water and generates electricity from solar energy

Artist illustration of how the device might work. image credit: WENBIN WANG

With advancing technology, we have started tapping sunlight and converting it into energy but there is a need to make the change from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy.

A new study has found a way to bridge a gap we never thought existed. They can generate electricity with solar power while also distilling and purifying seawater. Researchers believe that this device can be ready for real-world use in another five years.

Solar cells face the sun and generate electricity using sunlight. Since they're facing the sun, they get hot. This heat is harvested by a mechanism mounted at the back of the cell and is used to vapourise the water. The water vapour passes through a porous membrane that filters out the salt. The water then condenses and can be used as normal.

Representational image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Representational image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

They conducted this experiment in the laboratory with a light that mimics the sun. They found that 11 percent of the light is converted into electricity. They also used their prototype to distill salt and dirty water and found that around 1.7 kg of water is pumped out in an hour.

The findings from the study have been published in the journal Nature Communications.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

ConnectTheDots

Narendra Modi backs rural India to achieve target of $5 tn economy; Chhattisgarh's Chitloor has been exemplary with use of solar power in fields

Jul 07, 2019
Narendra Modi backs rural India to achieve target of $5 tn economy; Chhattisgarh's Chitloor has been exemplary with use of solar power in fields
Oberoi's Gurgaon properties go fully solar; hospitality firm aims at reducing CO2 emissions by over 12,300 tonne per year

NewsTracker

Oberoi's Gurgaon properties go fully solar; hospitality firm aims at reducing CO2 emissions by over 12,300 tonne per year

Jul 09, 2019
Electric vehicles: Auto industry to conduct study for road map towards electric mobility; to discuss with govt

NewsTracker

Electric vehicles: Auto industry to conduct study for road map towards electric mobility; to discuss with govt

Jul 11, 2019
Three Li-ion battery manufacturers may set up shops in Telangana; to invest Rs 1,500 cr in first phase

NewsTracker

Three Li-ion battery manufacturers may set up shops in Telangana; to invest Rs 1,500 cr in first phase

Jul 17, 2019
Economic Survey 2018-19: Vision for electric mobility encouraging for EV makers, says industry body

NewsTracker

Economic Survey 2018-19: Vision for electric mobility encouraging for EV makers, says industry body

Jul 04, 2019
In Photos: Space rovers that empowered humankind's exploration of space

Rovers

In Photos: Space rovers that empowered humankind's exploration of space

Jul 11, 2019

science

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Hysterectomies

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Jul 18, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019