Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 15 August, 2018 15:53 IST

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

The AI can currently identify 50 unique eye-defects, with an accuracy of nearly 95%.

Over the part few years, the British Artificial Intelligence (AI) company DeepMind has been working on a system to spot symptoms of over 50 eye diseases, and can now successfully diagnose patients of these illnesses as accurately as an experienced doctor could, according to a study.

The breakthrough comes as a result of the company's partnership with London's Moorfields Eye Hospital researchers, NHS Foundation Trust and scientists at the University College London's Institute of Ophthalmology.

The AI software was programmed with deep learning, and their research published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Their paper also describes how deep learning can be used to comprehend complex and layered 3D optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans from patients, which help ophthalmologists identify defects in the many layers of the eye's retina.

google-deepmind-ai

Representational image

While there have been other AI systems designed to study the 3D tissue map and make learned decisions about what the diseases could be, DeepMind's AI software can also determine how urgently the patient needs to be attended to and treatment options.

So far, the AI system has been trained with close to 15,000 scans from 7,600-odd patients. The AI can currently identify 50 unique eye-defects, with an accuracy of nearly 95 percent.

This, according to DeepMind, makes the AI as effective as a highly-experienced eye specialist.

The researchers will carry out clinical trials in the near future to verify the accuracy and scope of the technology in patient care.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Gut Microbiome

New class of drugs target gut microbes to reduce heart disease risk proposed

Aug 08, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

MIT researchers develop AI model to make brain cancer treatment less toxic

Aug 12, 2018

Health & Medicine

Superbugs resistant to alcohol can now skirt around sanitisers and disinfectants

Aug 02, 2018

Health Tech

Google Glass could help kids with autism better understand faces & emotions

Aug 03, 2018

Zika Vaccine

New vaccine shows promise against Zika virus in mice, clinical trials awaited

Aug 08, 2018

NewsTracker

Don't fear job loss; new-age technologies will not remove humans from workspace, say experts

Aug 13, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018