Friday, December 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Thirteen years in the dating: Archaeologists narrow age gap for homo erectus fossil

The scientists have concluded that the remains are between 108,000 and 117,000 years old.


The Associated PressDec 20, 2019 11:37:40 IST

Scientists say they have finally calculated the age of the youngest known remains of Homo erectus, which is generally considered an ancestor of our species.

The fossilized skull fragments and other bones were uncovered on the Indonesian island of Java in the 1930s. Determining their age has been a scientific challenge, and a wide range has been proposed by numerous studies.

In a report released Wednesday by the journal Nature, scientists conclude the remains are between 108,000 and 117,000 years old. Researchers used five dating techniques on sediments and fossil animal bones from the area, combining 52 age estimates for the analysis. The project took 13 years to complete.

Thirteen years in the dating: Archaeologists narrow age gap for homo erectus fossil

Professor Russell Ciochon holds a cast of a Homo erectus skull at his lab. Image credit: AP

“I don’t see any way to date this site more thoroughly,” said paleoanthropologist Russell Ciochon of the University of Iowa, author of the study.

H. Erectus arose in Africa about 2 million years ago and spread widely there and in Asia, and possibly into Europe. It reached Java more than 1.5 million years ago, and the new dates suggest it died out at least 35,000 years before the arrival there of our own species, Homo sapiens.

H. Erectus may have been doomed on Java by climate change that turned its open woodland environment into the rainforest, Ciochon said. Still, it evidently existed longer on Earth than any other species on our “Homo” branch of the evolutionary tree.

The excavations for Homo erectus fossils at Ngandong, Java, Indonesia. Image credit: AP

The excavations for Homo erectus fossils at Ngandong, Java, Indonesia. Image credit: AP

Susan Anton, a New York University anthropologist who did not participate in the work, called the dating effort “heroic.” But she said she considered the reported age range to be too narrow. She said she preferred a span of less than 550,000 years old to more than 100,000 years old.

That’s roughly what she and co-authors proposed in a paper published in 2011. The younger end of the range in that paper was as recent as 120,000 years, which she said is virtually the same as the new result.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

cave painting

Indonesian cave paintings show the dawn of imaginative art and human spiritual belief

Dec 16, 2019
Indonesian cave paintings show the dawn of imaginative art and human spiritual belief
A 44,000-year-old cave painting is the oldest evidence of human storytelling, religion

cave painting

A 44,000-year-old cave painting is the oldest evidence of human storytelling, religion

Dec 16, 2019
Tata Realty sells 2 shopping malls in Amritsar, Nagpur to Singapore-based Virtuous Retail South Asia for Rs 700 cr

NewsTracker

Tata Realty sells 2 shopping malls in Amritsar, Nagpur to Singapore-based Virtuous Retail South Asia for Rs 700 cr

Dec 10, 2019
Squashing of press freedom the catalyst for change at troubled Cricket South Africa

Squashing of press freedom the catalyst for change at troubled Cricket South Africa

Dec 09, 2019
South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes says he will be fit to bowl in Test series vs Proteas

SportsTracker

South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes says he will be fit to bowl in Test series vs Proteas

Dec 11, 2019
South Africa vs England: Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma to miss out on first Test due to muscle strain

South Africa vs England

South Africa vs England: Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma to miss out on first Test due to muscle strain

Dec 20, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019