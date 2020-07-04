FP Trending

The year 2020 has already witnessed two penumbral lunar eclipses so far. The third penumbral eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year is all set to take place on 5 July.

The lunar eclipse will be visible across much of North and South America and Africa. During the maximum phase, the moon may turn slightly darker than usual, according to timeanddate.com.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at around 8.37 am IST on July 5 and will go on till 11.22 am IST. The maximum eclipse will be at 9:59 am IST. It will last for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

However, it will not be visible from India as it is taking place during the day time.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the earth moves between the sun and the moon. When this happens, the earth blocks the sunlight that normally is reflected by the moon. Instead of the light reaching the moon's surface, the earth's shadow falls on it.

A penumbral eclipse creates only a dark shading on the moon’s face. If the moon passes through the dark central shadow of the earth, which is also called the umbra, a partial or total lunar eclipse occurs. However, if the celestial body passes through the penumbra or the outer part of the shadow, a penumbral eclipse occurs.

There are three basic types of lunar eclipses – a subtle penumbral eclipse, a partial eclipse and a total eclipse.

Traditionally July's full moon is called a 'Buck moon' because a buck's antlers are in full growth mode this period. According to Forbes, the Buck moon eclipse will see about 35 percent of the full Moon pass into the Earth’s outer shadow and lose some of its brightness.

The last Penumbral lunar eclipse of this year will take place on 29-30 November.