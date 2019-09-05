Thursday, September 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

The tallest trees in the Amazon rainforests are safe from the raging wildfires

The giant Dinizia Excelsa species measures upto 88 meters, with a circumference of 5.50 meters.


Agence France-PresseSep 05, 2019 12:07:31 IST

Intrepid Brazilian and British scientists say they have located the Amazon's tallest tree in northern Brazil, untouched by a spate of wildfires that have raged in the rainforest for weeks.

The scientists say they located an unusually large specimen of the giant Dinizia Excelsa species — measuring 88 meters with a circumference of 5.50 meters — in a sanctuary of other Dinizia trees.

"The species generally reach a height of 60 meters. We have a great discovery here and now a commitment to preserve the largest trees in the Amazon," said research coordinator Eric Bastos.

The tallest trees in the Amazon rainforests are safe from the raging wildfires

The Dinizia, the tallest trees in the Amazon forest. image credit: Novataxa/Lewis, Siqueira, Banks & Bruneau, 2017

Bastos led research conducted in August by scientists from the Federal University of the Valleys of the Jequitinhonha and Britain's Cambridge University and the University of Swansea.

The discovery was made by using aerial sensors over Paru State Forest, which is shared by the Brazilian Amazon basin states of Amapa and Para.

The sanctuary of Dinizia Excelsa trees lies outside the areas affected by the wildfires which have caused international concern, Amapu State scientific sources told AFP.

According to National Geographic, scientists earlier this year discovered the world's tallest tropical tree, a 100-meter meranti tree in Sabah on the island of Borneo.

The tallest known trees are California redwoods, which have been measured up to 115.7 meters.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

amazon fires

Mining, livestock and deforestation along with wildfires threaten the Amazon forest

Sep 03, 2019
Mining, livestock and deforestation along with wildfires threaten the Amazon forest
Amazon forest fire: Pictures shared on social media with hashtag '#PrayforAmazonas' are several decades old or from other countries, reports AFP

NewsTracker

Amazon forest fire: Pictures shared on social media with hashtag '#PrayforAmazonas' are several decades old or from other countries, reports AFP

Aug 22, 2019
Burning Amazon rainforest likely wasn't an accident, threatens all future climate change action

Amazon Wildfire

Burning Amazon rainforest likely wasn't an accident, threatens all future climate change action

Aug 23, 2019
‘Fire of a lifetime’: Dispute over European aid continues while people grapple with respiratory problems due to Amazon forest blaze

NewsTracker

‘Fire of a lifetime’: Dispute over European aid continues while people grapple with respiratory problems due to Amazon forest blaze

Aug 28, 2019
Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
Weak rainfall will not extinguish Amazon fires, Brazil govt’s firefighting initiative will only put out smaller blazes, warn weather experts

NewsTracker

Weak rainfall will not extinguish Amazon fires, Brazil govt’s firefighting initiative will only put out smaller blazes, warn weather experts

Aug 27, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019