Monday, June 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

The search for Pluto’s successor continues with Rubin Observatory, could Planet X be the answer?  

The Rubin observatory, will start functioning in 2022, has a giant telescope that will help find the ninth planet of our solar sytem.


FP TrendingJun 29, 2020 17:28:55 IST

After discarding Pluto as the ninth planet in our solar system, there are currently eight planets. But astronomers are looking forward to discovering the ninth planet that is much larger than earth.

Called the Planet Nine or Planet X, the mass is hypothetical as of now and exists somewhere in the farthest regions of the solar system. Its existence was first calculated in 2014 by astronomer Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington DC and his collaborator Chad Trujillo of Northern Arizona University.

The search for Pluto’s successor continues with Rubin Observatory, could Planet X be the answer?  

red and infrared images taken by the Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera (MVIC). The bright expanse is the western lobe of the "heart," informally called Sputnik Planum, which has been found to be rich in nitrogen, carbon monoxide and methane ices. Image credit: NASA/JPL

Although calculations suggest the possibility of Planet Xs existence, it could not be visualised in outer space till now. However, with the development of Rubin observatory inching its final stages, the ninth planet is close to us now more than ever. The observatory will have a , which has been named in the honour of Vera C Rubin, credited with some of the earliest discoveries related to dark matter.

The Planet Nine had come into focus in 2012 when Sheppard and Trujillo found 2012 VP113, a world that follows a very elliptical orbit around the sun. Interestingly, its orbit was similar to that of another world called Sedna. Both had elongated orbits pointing in the same direction and were aligned.

 But these objects cannot form on such orbits, at least not on their own. Hence, there exists another large planet which should be between two to 15 times larger than Earth in size that was manoeuvring 2012 VP113 and Sedna in the orbits that they were in.

These studies were published in Nature magazine in March of 2014 and this gave rise to speculations regarding the ninth planet.

 In 2015 another world called the Goblin was found that had similar orbit. This gave precision into the calculations of detecting Planet Xs location in the solar system.

 Now, researchers are waiting for Rubin to start functioning, which is scheduled to start in 2022, in order to find the planet. The powerful survey telescope can scan the entire sky within a few days. Hence, if such a planet like Planet X exists, it will become clear.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body
Astronomers discover new planet as big as Neptune using NASA's TESS and Spitzer space telescopes

planet

Astronomers discover new planet as big as Neptune using NASA's TESS and Spitzer space telescopes

Jun 26, 2020
Asteroid that is three times bigger than the Big Ben shot past the Earth at a speed of 46,400 kmph

asteroid

Asteroid that is three times bigger than the Big Ben shot past the Earth at a speed of 46,400 kmph

Jun 26, 2020
Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

stardust

Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Hubble captures stars in a pair of nebulas puff out unprecedented jets of gas in images

Planetary Nebulae

Hubble captures stars in a pair of nebulas puff out unprecedented jets of gas in images

Jun 19, 2020
'Infant magnetar': 240 yo neutron star spotted after recent X-ray burst, youngest recorded

Neutron Stars

'Infant magnetar': 240 yo neutron star spotted after recent X-ray burst, youngest recorded

Jun 18, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020