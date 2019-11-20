Wednesday, November 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

The ocean could be providing six times more food with a few reforms, scientists believe

With reforms, the fishing industry could boost catches by 20 percent compared to today.


ReutersNov 20, 2019 09:14:05 IST

The ocean could provide over six times more food than it does now with better management and more technological innovation, scientists said on Tuesday, adding that boosting cultivation of bivalves like mussels and clams could be especially beneficial.

They estimated the oceans could provide more than two-thirds of the animal protein that U.N. food experts predict will be needed to feed the world in future. Fish currently accounts for about a fifth of animal protein consumed by humans.

Cultivating food from the ocean generally has a lower impact on the climate than land-based agriculture, and is not limited by the same land and water constraints, the scientists said.

The ocean could be providing six times more food with a few reforms, scientists believe

The report has come amid concerns of over-fishing. Image credit: Flickr/Kosala Bandara

Food from the seas is also highly nutritious, containing essential vitamins, minerals and fatty acids, they said in a report to be released at a symposium on fisheries hosted by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome on Tuesday.

“The ocean has great, untapped potential to help feed the world in the coming decades, and this resource can be realized with a lower environmental footprint than many other food sources,” said lead author Christopher Costello. “If we make rapid and far-reaching changes in the way we manage ocean-based industries while nurturing the health of its ecosystems, we can bolster our long-term food security and the livelihoods of millions of people.”

The report comes at a time of rising concern about over-fishing caused by a combination of factors including illegal fishing, fishing subsidies, the use of the wrong fishing gear and environmental degradation which is damaging nursery grounds.

With reforms, the scientists said the fishing industry could boost catches by 20 percent compared to today, and by up to 40 percent compared to projected future catches.

But they suggested the greatest potential gains lay in expanding the cultivation of bivalves like mussels, scallops and clams, which feed off an organic matter in their environment.

This could also help improve water quality and create habitats for wild fisheries.

The scientists also called for more research into the potential of seaweed as a food source, especially as a replacement for fish-based ingredients in animal feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tinder

Tinder-owner Match faces fierce competition, shares down by 15 percent

Nov 06, 2019
Tinder-owner Match faces fierce competition, shares down by 15 percent
Fresh versus frozen foods: Studies show the nutritional value of both is almost the same

Fresh versus frozen foods: Studies show the nutritional value of both is almost the same

Nov 08, 2019
As hard as it is to believe, it’s apparently OK to drink water straight from Mumbai’s taps: BIS survey

Tap Water

As hard as it is to believe, it’s apparently OK to drink water straight from Mumbai’s taps: BIS survey

Nov 18, 2019
On Lorde's 23rd birthday, a look at some of Kiwi singer-songwriter's best tracks, from 'Royals' to 'Liability'

TuneIn

On Lorde's 23rd birthday, a look at some of Kiwi singer-songwriter's best tracks, from 'Royals' to 'Liability'

Nov 07, 2019
Sri Lanka presidential election: 16 million to vote today; 35 candidates including retired lieutenant-colonel Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fray

NewsTracker

Sri Lanka presidential election: 16 million to vote today; 35 candidates including retired lieutenant-colonel Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fray

Nov 16, 2019
Frank Ocean's In My Room; Karol G and Nicki Minaj's Tusa, Tennis' Runner: New music this week

TuneIn

Frank Ocean's In My Room; Karol G and Nicki Minaj's Tusa, Tennis' Runner: New music this week

Nov 11, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019