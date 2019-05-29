Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

The fight to demystify menstruation is on in rural India, where the taboo still costs lives

While people in urban cities are more open to talking about it, the veil is still very much present in rural India.

Abigail BanerjiMay 29, 2019 19:02:00 IST

Aunt flow... bleeding red... that time of the month... going with the flow... crimson flow... shark week.

The idea of menstruation is still a source of shame and embarrassment for many women in India. In certain castes, women are restricted when they are menstruating — not being able to enter kitchens or holy places. In other instances, they are banished to huts far away from the rest of the family for being "impure", without access to facilities like toilets for basic hygiene or kitchens to cook food. Many girls drop out of school because their schools do not have the proper infrastructure for them to change their pads.

While reaching puberty is celebrated in many communities, the actual experience is looked down upon, disgusting even. While the idea of fertility in women is praised highly, the necessary biological process of menstruation which aids in it isn't accepted or discussed with the same fervor.

The fight to demystify menstruation is on in rural India, where the taboo still costs lives

A study conducted by an international team including researchers from the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) and UNICEF-India in 2015 with adolescent girls, and the results were truly alarming.

They found that a lack of education, access to water, hygienic absorbents like commercial pads, tampons, etc. meant that girls in rural areas go through their periods with an immense amount of shame and embarrassment.  The study also found that half of the girls surveyed had no idea what menstruation was before it happened to them. Mothers or other women in the family do no talk about this to younger girls. This often leads to them being caught unawares and sacred when the time does come.

Menstruation is a taboo to talk about in India and while there is a change visible, it is occurring mostly in urban areas. Movies like Padman are helping spread awareness, but there is still a need to break that barrier.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare launched a programme called the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram on in January 2014 to spread awareness and educate girls on menstruation. (One line on how this is doing)

Akshay Kumar in the poster of Padman. Twitter@AkshayKumar

Akshay Kumar in the poster of Padman. Image credit: Twitter

In another survey undertaken by the National Family Health Survey 2015-16 (NFHS-4), it was found that women with education up till 12 years were more likely to use pads, made either locally, otherwise or tampons. The use of menstrual cups or tampons were hardly mentioned by the girls.

The researchers believed that the use of items that have to be inserted into the vagina wasn't in use due to the widely held misconception that it might tear the hymen, leading to the loss of virginity. While this is a myth, it is still held true in many parts of India — and not just rural India.

Representational image. Credit: Pixabay

Using cloth is unhygienic because of the limited access to water and drying places. Girls told the researchers that they were either dried under other clothes or kept in dark cupboards since displaying this particular piece of cloth in public is not appropriate. The recommended way of drying a menstrual cloth is under direct sunlight so any bacteria that are on it are killed.

Women can die from infections from using a dirty menstrual cloth. However, many other women die because they are closed off in 'period huts'. For instance, in 2018, a girl in Tamil Nadu died when she was living in such a hut just as Cyclone Gaja hit. More recently, a woman and her two sons died in Nepal because they suffocated from poor ventilation in just such a hut.

While people in urban cities are more open to talking about it, the veil is still very much present in rural India. The barrier of shame and stigma during those few days is of impenetrable silence, and change seems to be happening, ever so slowly.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

ConnectTheDots

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Chennai sanitation workers bear brunt of improperly disposed pads

May 28, 2019
Menstrual Hygiene Day: Chennai sanitation workers bear brunt of improperly disposed pads
Babies in Shrirampur are escaping malnutrition because of how they're held during breastfeeding

Child Health

Babies in Shrirampur are escaping malnutrition because of how they're held during breastfeeding

May 24, 2019
Hypertension Day 2019: This 'silent killer' that ails many and goes unnoticed, is easy to control

World Hypertension Day

Hypertension Day 2019: This 'silent killer' that ails many and goes unnoticed, is easy to control

May 17, 2019
Three explosions kill 4, injure 7 in Kathmandu, police suspect involvement of splinter group of ex-Maoist rebels

NewsTracker

Three explosions kill 4, injure 7 in Kathmandu, police suspect involvement of splinter group of ex-Maoist rebels

May 27, 2019
Nepal bus accident: Five killed after vehicle plunges into river in Dhading district; driver flees scene of mishap

NewsTracker

Nepal bus accident: Five killed after vehicle plunges into river in Dhading district; driver flees scene of mishap

May 19, 2019
Taliban attacks on schools in Afghanistan increased three-fold in 2018, says UNICEF report

NewsTracker

Taliban attacks on schools in Afghanistan increased three-fold in 2018, says UNICEF report

May 29, 2019

science

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019