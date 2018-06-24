Sunday, June 24, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 24 June, 2018 12:39 IST

The 100 kg spacecraft deployed by ISS is set to clean up space junk orbiting the Earth

The experiment is important as there are thousands of pieces of space debris circulating the planet, many travelling faster than a speeding bullet.

The first-ever satellite to test possible solutions in cleaning up space junk has been deployed by the International Space Station (ISS) and would soon begin experiments in orbit.

The RemoveDebris satellite, the largest ever deployed from the International Space Station, is moved into an airlock by NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold. It was deployed June 20, 2018. Image: University of Surrey via NASA.

The Britain-built satellite, named RemoveDEBRIS mission, is one of the world's first attempts to tackle the build-up of dangerous space debris orbiting the Earth, the British space agency said in a statement late on 22 June.

The 100-kg RemoveDebris spacecraft will attempt to capture simulated space debris using a net and a harpoon while also testing advanced cameras and radar systems.

The experiment is important as there are thousands of pieces of space debris circulating the planet, many travelling faster than a speeding bullet, posing a risk to valuable satellites and even the International Space Station itself, the report stated.

Once the experiments are complete, it will unfurl a drag sail to bring itself and the debris out of orbit, where it will burn up as it enters the earth's atmosphere.

"If successful, the technologies found in RemoveDEBRIS could be included in other missions in the very near future," said Guglielmo Aglietti, Professor at the University of Surrey.

The RemoveDEBRIS mission is led by the varsity and built by the world's leading small satellite manufacturer Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL), with technology on board designed by Airbus.

It was launched on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Florida in April.

