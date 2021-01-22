Friday, January 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Thailand recycle ghost nets into useful plastic items to fight coronavirus pandemic

Net Free Seas has salvaged 15 tons of waste netting from sea waters in its first year of operation.


Agence France-PresseJan 22, 2021 15:22:45 IST

Underwater divers in plastic-choked waters off the coast of Thailand snip through discarded nets tangled around a reef — a new initiative helping protect marine life and aiding the fight against coronavirus. The "ghost nets" discarded from the country's lucrative fishing industry are a deadly source of plastic pollution, ensnaring turtles and cutting into delicate coral beds. Left unattended, "they could stay adrift for decades, either entrapping or becoming the food of marine animals," says Ingpat Pakchairatchakul of the London-based Environmental Justice Foundation.

Ingpat was speaking to AFP during a recent boat trip off the coast of Chonburi province, as a team of more than 30 divers hacked away at stubborn threads enveloping a reef 27 metres below the vessel.

Thailand recycle ghost nets into useful plastic items to fight coronavirus pandemic

Net Free Seas has salvaged 15 tons of waste netting from sea waters in its first year of operation. That accounts for a tiny fraction of the 640,000 tonnes of lost and discarded fishing gear the UN Food and Agriculture Organization says finds its way into the oceans annually.

She is part of Net Free Seas, a project that fetches used nets and turns them into new plastic products — in this case meeting the burgeoning demand for protective gear like face shields to guard against the pandemic. It aims to prove that protecting sea creatures can be commercially viable in Thailand, one of the world's biggest producers of ocean waste. The initiative also comes in the wake of a growing local outcry over the lethal effects of plastic on marine life.

In one infamous example, a sick baby dugong named Mariam washed up in shallow waters two years ago and later died from an infection caused by plastic lining its stomach. It prompted an online outpouring of grief among Thais who had spent months watching a live web broadcast of rescuers trying to nurse the creature back to health.

Mariam was among the nearly two dozen dead or injured large marine animals found beached on Thailand's shores each year, according to Chaturathep Khowinthawong, the director of the kingdom's marine park management agency.

"More than 70 percent of them are injured from the ghost nets and have cuts deep into their bodies," he says. "Once they get stuck, the chance of survival is less than 10 percent."

We want to save the ocean

Net Free Seas has salvaged 15 tons of waste netting from sea waters in its first year of operation. That accounts for a tiny fraction of the 640,000 tonnes of lost and discarded fishing gear the UN Food and Agriculture Organization says finds its way into the oceans annually. But the scheme has met enthusiastic support from local fishing communities.

"It's a win-win situation," says Somporn Pantumas, a fisherman in seaside Rayong city. "The fishing community gets to have another source of income, the beach and the sea are clean, and the fishermen find a sense of camaraderie."

The 59-year-old is one of 700 people in fishing communities across Thailand selling worn out nets to the scheme.

Somporn was easily convinced to participate, knowing the extent of marine pollution in the waters off Rayong — he says his nets often collect more plastic debris than actual fish.

"The more waste I collect from the sea, the more the current sweeps my way," he tells AFP.

Collected nets are sent to be washed, shredded, mixed with other discarded plastics and melted into shape at Qualy Design, a small business that moulds homewares out of recycled goods.

Qualy is using the nets to make face shields, alcohol spray bottles and table divider screens used in restaurants around Bangkok since the onset of the pandemic.

The breakthrough product has been plastic push-sticks, which allow people to press elevator buttons or public touchscreens like ATM consoles without risking infection.

Compared to other materials, nets are the hardest to work with and the most expensive says the firm's marketing director Thosphol Suppametheekulwat tells AFP.

"But we really jumped on it because we want to save the ocean as well," he says.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NBA

NBA: Kyrie Irving returns to Nets saying he 'just needed a pause' from the sport

Jan 20, 2021
NBA: Kyrie Irving returns to Nets saying he 'just needed a pause' from the sport
NBA: Nets' Kyrie Irving fined $50,000 for health, safety violations, salary docked for missing games

NBA

NBA: Nets' Kyrie Irving fined $50,000 for health, safety violations, salary docked for missing games

Jan 16, 2021
NBA: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie undergoes knee surgery, expected to recover fully

NBA

NBA: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie undergoes knee surgery, expected to recover fully

Jan 07, 2021
Wipro net profit up 20.8 percent to Rs 2,968 crore for December 2020 quarter

NewsTracker

Wipro net profit up 20.8 percent to Rs 2,968 crore for December 2020 quarter

Jan 13, 2021
NBA: Superstars will sacrifice to make James Harden trade work, believes Nets GM Sean Marks

NBA

NBA: Superstars will sacrifice to make James Harden trade work, believes Nets GM Sean Marks

Jan 15, 2021
NBA: James Harden headed to Brooklyn Nets in blockbuster 4-team deal

NBA

NBA: James Harden headed to Brooklyn Nets in blockbuster 4-team deal

Jan 14, 2021

science

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity against two SARS-CoV-2 variants

Covaxin Study

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity against two SARS-CoV-2 variants

Jan 22, 2021
Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Cosmology

Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Jan 22, 2021
Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021