Temperatures in Death Valley rose to 54.4 degrees C on Sunday, hottest recorded air temperature on Earth

The all-time highest temperature ever recorded is 56.7 degree Celsius on 10 July 1913, at the Greenland Ranch in the Death Valley.


FP TrendingAug 19, 2020 16:09:39 IST

Death Valley in California has on Sunday recorded hottest air temperature on planet Earth. As per a report by Down To Earth, the temperature in Death Valley rose to 54.4 degrees Celsius or 129.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the report, the temperature was recorded at the United States National Weather Service’s automated weather station at Furnace Creek, near the border with Nevada at 3.41 pm local time.

Death Valley in California recorded the hottest temperature on earth on Sunday. Image credit: Wikipedia

The report added that as per the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, Death Valley had recorded a temperature of 129 degrees Fahrenheit in July 2013. However, the temperature on 16 August surpassed the earlier record.

As per the data, the all-time highest temperature ever recorded is 56.7 degree Celsius on 10 July 1913, at the Greenland Ranch in the Death Valley, but the recording is debatable as mechanisms a century back were not that advanced.

The high temperature is a result of a 'heat dome' that has built up on the western coast of the US. As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a high-pressure circulation that traps hot ocean air like a lid or a cap causing heat to get trapped at the surface and favouring the formation of a heatwave.

BBC reports that the heatwave has led to two days of blackouts in California. Brandi Stewart who has lived and worked at the Death Valley National Park on and off for five years said that when one walk outside it is like being hit in the face with a bunch of hairdryers.

"You feel the heat and it's like walking into an oven and the heat is just all around you," she added.

As per Weather.com, Death Valley has reached 129 degrees Fahrenheit seven times in its records starting from 1911 to most recently on 1 July 2013, according to NOAA's ACIS database.

The report adds that as per the World Meteorological Organization, the highest temperature recorded anywhere in the Eastern Hemisphere was 131 degree Fahrenheit in Kebili, Tunisia, on 7 July 1931.

