tech2 News Staff

Two teenagers from Surat in Gujarat have spotted an Earth-bound asteroid in photographs snapped by a key astronomical telescope in Hawaii.

The 14-year-old students Vaidehi Vekariya and Radhika Lakhani discovered the asteroid during a two-month science programme called the ‘All India Asteroid Search Campaign 2020’. The asteroid is currently on its orbit, close to Mars, and is expected to cross Earth's path in roughly a million years' time, according to a Facebook post by SPACE India, the private space education institute where the girls received their astronomy training.

The Asteroid Search training program they were part of was conducted by SPACE India in partnership with a NASA-affiliated citizen scientist group called the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC). The Director of the IASC, J Patrick Miller, confirmed the discovery as per an email to the teens, Reuters reported.