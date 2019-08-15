Thursday, August 15, 2019Back to
Teen activist Greta Thunberg says meeting US President Trump would be a 'waste'

'Why should I waste time talking to him when he, of course, is not going to listen to me?'


tech2 News StaffAug 15, 2019 17:52:19 IST

As the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has set sail on a solar-powered boat to attend a UN summit in New York, she was asked if she would meet US President Trump during her visit; Thunberg said it would be a "waste".

According to a report by CBS News, Thunberg said, "Why should I waste time talking to him when he, of course, is not going to listen to me?"

She also told AFP earlier this week that "I can't say anything that he [Donald Trump] hasn't already heard." Her goal, whether Trump endorses it or doesn't, is to ensure "that the climate crisis is being taken as seriously as it should be taken and that people really start to understand".

Greta Thunberg at the school strike for climate. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

On 13 August, Thunberg set sail across the Atlantic to attend the UN Climate Summit in New York in September. Of late, Greta has been the target of harsh criticism but views it as proof of her effectiveness. A schoolgoer, in August last year, she decided to skip school and strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament, where she would be noticed by politicians and media, alike.

Thunberg sparked a global movement in the process – inspiring 1.6 million people and counting, from 133 countries, to take to streets and voice their protest against climate inaction. Thunberg has been on the cover of TIME and GQ magazine, addressed the United Nations, Davos, the French and British parliaments, met US President Obama and been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for her activism.

 

