Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Team Indus to design and build a moon lander for NASA's Artemis 2024 mission

Team Indus is part of a consortium with Orbit Beyond that has been awarded a contract of $97 million.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 21:00:06 IST

NASA is following up its Apollo mission to the Moon with its new mission Artemis in 2024.

To do so, NASA has selected three commercial Moon landing service providers and an Indian start-up from Bengaluru, Team Indus, is part of a consortium that will design and build landers for the mission. NASA awarded $97 million to the consortium, which included Orbit Beyond from USA, Team Indus from India, Honeybee Robotics from USA, Ceres Robotics from USA Advanced Space from USA and Altius Space Machine from USA.

In an interview with the Times of India, Team Indus engineer Ananth Ramesh confirmed the news, "Yes, we will be building the lander. It is most likely to be built in India too." The CEO of Team Indus, Rahul Narayan, has signed the contract on Thursday, 6 June 2019.

Team Indus has now joined a group of companies launching landers to different parts of the Moon ahead of the main launch of NASA's lunar lander. They will deliver payloads for NASA to the Moon and manage the launch and landing of their landers as well.

Conducting these missions will help NASA prepare to send astronauts during the main Artemis to the Moon and then to Mars.

Team Indus to design and build a moon lander for NASAs Artemis 2024 mission

Commercial landers will carry NASA-provided science and technology payloads to the lunar surface, paving the way for NASA astronauts to land on the Moon by 2024.
Image credits: NASA

The consortium that includes Team Indus will be flying four payloads to the Mare Imbrium, a lava plain in one of Moon’s craters.

The potential payloads will include instruments that will ‘conduct new lunar science’ according to a press release from NASA.

There are two major reasons for NASA to carry out the Artemis mission. The first is speed – NASA wants to land the astronauts on the moon by 2024, resuming a long-awaited return of astronauts to the Moon. The second is human presence – the agency intends to establish a human presence on and around the moon by 2028.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Moon Mission

NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Jun 03, 2019
NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024
NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the Moon

Moon Missions

NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the Moon

May 24, 2019
NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

Moon Mission

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

May 24, 2019
NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

NASA

NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

May 27, 2019
Iron Man-inspired astronaut helmet has heads-up display to assist with space missions

Spacesuits

Iron Man-inspired astronaut helmet has heads-up display to assist with space missions

May 29, 2019
NASA executive resigns weeks after being appointed to lead 2024 moon landing mission

Moon Mission

NASA executive resigns weeks after being appointed to lead 2024 moon landing mission

May 27, 2019

science

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019
Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019