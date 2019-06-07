tech2 News Staff

NASA is following up its Apollo mission to the Moon with its new mission Artemis in 2020.

To do so, NASA has selected three commercial Moon landing service providers and an Indian start-up from Bengaluru, Team Indus, is part of the consortium. They will design and build the lander for the mission.

NASA awarded $97 million to Orbit Beyond of Edison, New Jersey, USA and the consortium includes Team Indus, Honeybee Robotics, Ceres Robotics, Advanced Space and Altius Space Machine are the companies that are part of the consortium.

OrbitBeyond is thrilled to have been selected by @NASA among the first ever commercial Moon landings and scientific payload delivery services for the #Artemis program. Here's to going #BackToTheMoon. 🌔🚀https://t.co/W1qsqkzibS — OrbitBeyond (@OrbitBeyond) May 31, 2019

In an interview with the Times of India, Team Indus engineer Ananth Ramesh confirmed the news, "Yes, we will be building the lander. It is most likely to be built in India too." The CEO of Team Indus, Rahul Narayan, has signed the contract on Thursday, 6 June 2019.

Team Indus has now joined a group of companies launching landers to different parts of the Moon ahead of the main launch of NASA's lunar lander. They will deliver payloads for NASA to the Moon and manage the launch and landing of their landers as well.

Conducting these missions will help NASA prepare to send astronauts during the main Artemis to the Moon and then to Mars.

The consortium that includes Team Indus will be flying four payloads to the Mare Imbrium, a lava plain in one of Moon’s craters.

The potential payloads will include instruments that will ‘conduct new lunar science’ according to a press release from NASA.

There are two major reasons for NASA to carry out the Artemis mission. The first is speed – NASA wants to land the astronauts on the moon by 2024, resuming a long-awaited return of astronauts to the Moon. The second is human presence – the agency intends to establish a human presence on and around the moon by 2028.

