Monday, November 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Team behind world's first 3D printed heart gets a boost with huge cash prize from Seed Awards

Matricelf is now preparing for its first clinical trials in humans for acute spinal cord injuries.


Agence France-PresseNov 18, 2019 09:03:08 IST

When the creative minds that drive Israeli biotechnology company Matricelf started telling people about their plan to create the world’s first 3D printed human heart the common response was that they were talking about the stuff of dreams.

But Matricelf’s vision has now moved one step closer to reality following the announcement that the company has been handed the first Seed Award — “the world's first creativity award that highlights the integration of technology and daily life” —  and the RMB1 million (US$143,000) that goes with it.

Team behind worlds first 3D printed heart gets a boost with huge cash prize from Seed Awards

Matricelf CEO Asaf Toker wins the Seed Award that is the world’s first creativity award that highlights the integration of Technology&Life. Image credit: Twitter

“It is a huge challenge to take an idea from the academic world to the real world,” said Matricelf CEO Asaf Toker. “It’s very expensive. So this will help us a lot to continue our journey. As it said it is a ‘seed’ award and it will help bring our ideas to life. Winning here will have a huge impact on us.”

The Matricelf team first emerged out of Tel Aviv University eight years ago and has since picked up more than US$12 million in research grants as it has explored the world of the autologous matrix and the cell implants now being used to enhance natural healing.

The company itself was established in April 2019 and made headlines earlier this year when it printed the first-ever 3D human heart, part of its continued efforts to explore the potential of printed organs and tissues. As well as heart issues – such as myocardial scarring and age-related macular degeneration - the company has fixed its focus on using the technology they are exploring in treating acute spinal cord injuries, and Parkinson’s disease.

“Printing the heart helped us capture the attention of the world, now we have to turn this idea from the academic world into reality,” said Toker, who brought the tiny little heart with him to China. “Look at this. This is history. It’s the first time in humankind that we have been able to take human cells and do this. The main challenge now is take this small heart and train it to function as a heart.

“We still have a long way to go before we can implement it in humans, maybe 10 years, but we have started, and this award helps us, and that is the most important thing. For the work we are doing with spin cord injuries we think we can start within a few years. If that works, people will be able to work again. If we bring this all together we feel will we will have made our mark in this world.”

The brainchild of Chinese real estate giants the Seedland Group, the Seed Award has been designed “to reward, encourage and inspire those who have passion for life and innovative ideas, and are willing to apply the power of creativity to creative a better life.”

Initially, organizers weren’t sure exactly how many applications they would get. In the end, around 1,300 flooded in from all over the world.

After regional qualifying, the competition came down to a final session staged on a dazzling stage in the southern Chinese metropolis and tech hub of Shenzhen on November 13.

“We have been looking for partners in the medical world and we are looking for investors and exciting things are happening in China,” said Toker. “This is a great place for all of us to start. We were actually doing a road show looking for investors when we heard about the Seed Award and immediately wanted to be part of it. Everything about it is amazing. It’s a great opportunity for exposure too.”

One of the many unique aspects of the Seed Award is its format, with creators given five minutes on stage to “sell” their idea, and with a clock running down behind them on a big screen. Then they face a Q&A session from a panel of experts which in Shenzhen was led by George Fitzgerald Smoot, a Nobel Prize Laureate in Physics, and included Joseph Sifakis (Turning Award Laureate), Mina Teicher (Israel’s former chief scientist), Yin Shouyi (vice-director of Tsinghua University’s Institute of Microelectronics), and Peter J. Bentley (Honorary Professor at the Department of Computer Science at UCL).

It was a little like the science and tech world’s answer to America’s Got Talent and Toker said it had added to the excitement of contestants – and well as helping them to fine-tune their pitches.

“I am a lecturer so I love standing in front of a crowd and talking about what I am doing,” said Toker. “There is a pressure but it is really a lot of fun.”

On stage when being handed the Seed Award, Toker was lauded for being “inspired to the continued pursuit of dreams.”

The Matricelf team wants to make the first 3D printed heart in the world. Image credit: Twitter

The Matricelf team wants to make the first 3D printed heart in the world. Image credit: Twitter

Offstage the Israeli wanted to stress that the journey had only really just begun – but that the Seed Award had further convinced him the “future” was now very close indeed.

Toker’s own journey into the world of medicine started when he was serving as a medic in the Israeli army, and he witnessed first-hand the suffering that was prevalent throughout Rwanda in the 1990s.

“I saw the massacres and I decided I wanted to dedicate my life to medicine and to help people,” revealed Toker.

Matricelf is now preparing for first clinical trials in humans for acute spinal cord injuries while searching for investors – and exploring other projects, too.

Toker revealed backstage in Shenzhen that he had talked to a fellow Seed Award finalist in Richard Hanbury of Sana Health about possible future collaboration.

Sana Health was among the recipients of the Seed Award’s Talent prizes, which also showcased a rich diversity of talent and potential. Sana Health is working on the world’s first pain and sleep management mask, while fellow Talent winner Nobarriers.ai is exploring how EMG signals and AI can change the way human being react. The third Talent prize went to Ampaire which is working to develop options in the field of electric aircraft.

“Between us here, to see the spark in people’s eyes, we hope we can improve the life of millions,” said Toker.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

robotics

The future of soft robots depend on materials that conduct electricity, sense damage, self-heal

Nov 12, 2019
The future of soft robots depend on materials that conduct electricity, sense damage, self-heal
IISF 2019: Sci-Tech minister calls NGOs to help take science from the labs to the public

Sci-Tech

IISF 2019: Sci-Tech minister calls NGOs to help take science from the labs to the public

Nov 08, 2019
IISF 2019: Guinness World Record for largest prototype of a human chromosome created by 400 students

Sci-Tech

IISF 2019: Guinness World Record for largest prototype of a human chromosome created by 400 students

Nov 11, 2019
IISF 2019: Guinness World record was set for most number of students assembling radio kits

IISF 2019

IISF 2019: Guinness World record was set for most number of students assembling radio kits

Nov 08, 2019
China successfully tests its lander in preparation for its Mars 2020 mission

Mars 2020

China successfully tests its lander in preparation for its Mars 2020 mission

Nov 15, 2019
IISF 2019: Engineering model competition opened at IISF by Sci-Tech minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

IISF 2019

IISF 2019: Engineering model competition opened at IISF by Sci-Tech minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Nov 07, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019