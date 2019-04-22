Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
TCS partners with India Post to launch new services and connect 1.5 lakh post offices

TCS will help connect over 150,000 post offices all over India, making it the largest distributed ePostal network in the world

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 18:20:25 IST

India Post, the 165-year old postal service of India, will be undergoing a revamp after their recent announcement of a collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). India Post will roll out some tech-savvy modifications over a period of time.

These changes include modernising the delivery of mail and packages, enhancing customer experience, becoming a multi-service digital hub and launching innovative services to enable newer revenue streams.

The Core System Integration (CSI) program has been designed and implemented by TCS. It is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that will look into managing the entire postal service ie. the mail operations, the finances, accounting, HR functions, etc. It will also connect over 1,50,000 post offices all over India, making it the largest distributed ePostal network in the world.

TCS partners with India Post to launch new services and connect 1.5 lakh post offices

The transformation of this 165-year-old Indian institution is to ensure that it runs smoothly and continues its duties to its best capabilities.

The India Post website will now have a feature that will allow e-commerce as well. This will act as an online bazaar to help rural artisans, self-help groups and women entrepreneurs to reach a wider audience all over the country.

One of the major objectives of the partnership is to use the India Post's nation-wide reach to propel the financial inclusion and accessibility of citizen services in remote areas. This is being done through the 1,30,000 DARPAN (Digital Advancement of Rural Post office for a New India) hand-held devices for Gramin Dak Sevaks. These are expected to provide postal, banking, insurance and cash management services to the remotest parts of India which don't have strong network connectivity.

