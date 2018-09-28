Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 28 September, 2018 09:06 IST

Tata Power partners with HPCL to install EV charging station across India

Tata Power and HPCL also intend to explore areas of collaboration in sectors like renewable energy.

Tata Power on 27 September said it has signed a MoU with state-run oil marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) for setting up the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at HPCL's retail outlets and other locations across the country.

Tata Power said in a statement that both companies also intend to explore areas of opportunity and collaboration in related sectors like renewable energy.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

"Tata Power and HPCL, through this new landmark MoU (memorandum of understanding), have agreed to collaborate in planning, development and operation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (e-cars, e-rickshaws, e-bikes, e-buses, etc.), at suitable locations across India," it said.

"It is a significant move towards expanding our services to our customers beyond conventional boundaries. By servicing electric vehicles through the proposed charging stations across India, Tata Power will be playing a crucial role in enabling a stronger penetration of EVs in the country," Tata Power Chief Executive Praveer Sinha said in a statement.

According to HPCL Executive Director (Corporate Strategy Planning and Business Development) Rajnish Mehta, a major impediment to electric vehicles adoption is the range anxiety which needs to be addressed through the establishment of nationwide charging infrastructure.

"A robust network of charging stations is very critical for market acceptability of EVs which will also ensure last-mile connectivity and thereby facilitate widespread adoption of EVs," Mehta said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

also see

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz does not see a 'viable business case' to launch EVs in India yet

Sep 20, 2018

NewsTracker

India should reduce or stop crude oil import from Iran, increase dependence on Saudi Arabia, Iraq: Moody's

Sep 27, 2018

Porsche

Porsche becomes first German automobile company to abandon diesel engines

Sep 23, 2018

EIL to bid to buy-out govt stake in PDIL; does not give details stating confidentiality

Sep 14, 2018

NewsTracker

India responds to Antonio Guterres' call for climate action, contributes $1 million to instal solar panels on roof of UN headquarters

Sep 20, 2018

vehicular pollution

Indian vehicle owners ready to buy EVs if they reduce pollution, reveals survey

Sep 17, 2018

science

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018