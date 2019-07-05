Friday, July 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Surgeons restore arm function in paralysed patients by transferring nerve systems

Two years late, most participants in the trial can reach out their arms, open and close their palms and manipulate objects.

Agence France-PresseJul 05, 2019 09:42:44 IST

Surgeons in Australia have managed to restore arm function in paralysed patients, allowing them to feed themselves, use tools and handle electronic devices, according to the results of a groundbreaking study released Friday.

Thirteen young adults who had suffered spinal injuries rendering them tetraplegic underwent several operations and intense physiotherapy in the largest ever application of a technique known as nerve transfer surgery.

A team of surgeons succeeded in attaching individual nerves from above the zone of the spinal injury to nerves below the trauma site. The functioning nerves were then used to stimulate paralysed muscles below the injury zone.  Each nerve transfer took around two hours of painstaking reconstruction, and the team conducted 59 overall.

Two years after the procedure most participants in the trial were able to reach out their arms, open and close their palms and manipulate objects.

While the nerve transfer technique is sporadically practised, most operations aimed at restoring upper limb function have traditionally involved tendon reconstruction.  This involves re-routing muscles that still work but are designed for another function to another site to do the work of paralysed muscles.

Surgeons restore arm function in paralysed patients by transferring nerve systems

Representational image. Image credit: fshoq

Major advance

"Nerve transfers have been around for a long time but they weren't really being used for spinal cord injury before," Natasha van Zyl, a surgeon at Austin Health in Melbourne, told AFP.

Prior to surgery none of the patients were able to score on grasp or pinch strength tests.

Two years after the surgery they scored high enough to perform most daily activities, including brushing their teeth and writing.

"The number one priority of spinal chord injury patients, above walking, above sexual function, is hand function," said van Zyl, lead author of the study published in The Lancet. "You give them hand function, they can start to work more effectively, look after themselves independently, drive, live alone."

The team stressed that theirs was a small sample size and four nerve transfers procedures failed to improve hand or arm function.  Nor did the surgery have any effect on the patients' trunk control and they remained wheelchair-bound.

But the surgeons said the technique was a "major advance" in efforts to give people some measure of independence and control back after suffering life-changing injury.

"To all the people in the world who have spinal chord injury and to all the people who treat them, the message is 'it is possible to restore hand function and elbow function'," van Zyl said.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Newstracker

Hema Malini expresses concern over violence against doctors; demands strict law to protect medical community

Jul 04, 2019
Hema Malini expresses concern over violence against doctors; demands strict law to protect medical community
Doctors, model attacked: 'Embarrassed' Kolkata Muslims write to Mamata Banerjee, want stringent actions against culprits

NewsTrack

Doctors, model attacked: 'Embarrassed' Kolkata Muslims write to Mamata Banerjee, want stringent actions against culprits

Jun 20, 2019
Mamata Banerjee faces fresh headwinds: West Bengal intellectuals side with doctors amid TMC-BJP battle for supremacy

InMyOpinion

Mamata Banerjee faces fresh headwinds: West Bengal intellectuals side with doctors amid TMC-BJP battle for supremacy

Jun 28, 2019
Lok Sabha passes Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019; expect new legislation on medical education reforms soon, says Harsh Vardhan

NewsTracker

Lok Sabha passes Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019; expect new legislation on medical education reforms soon, says Harsh Vardhan

Jul 02, 2019
Encephalitis outbreak in Bihar: Toll mounts to 129; resident doctor deployed at Muzaffarpur's SKMCH suspended for negligence

NewsTracker

Encephalitis outbreak in Bihar: Toll mounts to 129; resident doctor deployed at Muzaffarpur's SKMCH suspended for negligence

Jun 23, 2019
Year of the Periodic Table: Commemorating Mendeleev's path-breaking invention, and encouraging scientific temper

Year of the Periodic Table: Commemorating Mendeleev's path-breaking invention, and encouraging scientific temper

Jun 24, 2019

science

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019
BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019