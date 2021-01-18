Monday, January 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Supercomputer simulations could help solve mystery behind formation of moon

Astronomers tried colliding a non-spinning version of Theia with Earth but that resulted in a satellite with around 80 percent of the mass of the Moon.


FP TrendingJan 18, 2021 10:26:05 IST

A group of researchers sought the help of supercomputer simulations to test the formation of the moon. There are various schools of thought regarding the formation of the moon. One theory known as 'the capture theory' suggests that the moon was a small galactic body which was captured by the Earth while passing by it and became tied to it only to revolve around the planet. There is an 'accretion theory' which says the moon was formed alongside Earth. But the most widely supported theory is 'the giant-impact theory' which suggests that the Earth had a collision with another body, roughly of the size of Mars and the collision resulted in the formation of the natural satellite.

Supercomputer simulations could help solve mystery behind formation of moon

the most widely supported theory is 'the giant-impact theory' which suggests that the Earth had a collision with another body and formed the moon. Image credit: NASA

Researchers at Durham University have based their representations on the last theory in order to see what kind of a collision actually led to the formation of the lunar body. The mars-sized planet which had most likely collided with Earth is called Theia and the researchers have tried to control the velocity of Theia, its angle of impact and rotational rate to cause the collision as it might've happened around 4.5 billion years ago.

Astronomers tried colliding a non-spinning version of Theia with Earth but that resulted in a satellite with around 80 percent of the mass of the Moon. Again, when a small amount of spin was added to Theia, a second Moon on orbit around Earth was formed.

As per the press statement, the collisions were resulting in the formation of a small clump that was settling into an orbit around the post-impact earth. Astronomers believe that this clump will grow in size “by sweeping up the disc of debris”. Interesting, this celestial body also contains a small iron core, similar to that of the moon. Also, its outer layer is made from materials found on the ancient earth and Theia.

The researchers are not fully sure that this is how the moon was formed many billion years ago but given the similarities in composition, it looks like a great place to keep exploring.

The study has been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first
Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Mars

Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Jan 11, 2021
NASA gears up for final 'green test' of its SLS megarocket the Artemis moon missions

Moon Missions

NASA gears up for final 'green test' of its SLS megarocket the Artemis moon missions

Jan 13, 2021
Asteroid flyby, new moon, Mercury aligns with Saturn and Jupiter: Here are celestial events visible in January

celestial events

Asteroid flyby, new moon, Mercury aligns with Saturn and Jupiter: Here are celestial events visible in January

Jan 07, 2021
'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Black Holes

'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Jan 11, 2021
NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946

Supernovae

NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946

Jan 13, 2021

science

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Ocean Acidification

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Jan 15, 2021
Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021