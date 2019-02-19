Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Super Snow Moon in India on 19 Feb: When and where to watch the lunar spectacle

The Supermoon will be visible at its peak at 9.24 pm IST from anywhere in India.

tech2 News Staff Feb 19, 2019 11:30:40 IST

February's only full moon is a special one. It will brighten the night sky as the biggest supermoon this year.

Just a month after a rare lunar phenomenon — the Super Wolf Blood Moon — the supermoon on 19 February brings the moon to its closest distance from Earth through the year.

What is the Super moon?

The moon will appear bigger (not by that much...roughly 5 to 6 percent more than the full moons we're familiar with).

The point at which the supermoon is 'technically' at its largest lasts only a moment in time. This supermoon 'peak' will be at 9.24 pm IST (10.54 am ET), and visible from India at that time.

Super Snow Moon

a.k.a. The Snow Moon

February's full moon is also called the "snow moon" because it comes at a time of heavy snowfall in the west, The Old Farmer's Almanac says.

Today's lunar spectacle also goes by some other names — bone moon and hunger moon — since winter was once a time where food is relatively harder to come by.

This year's supermoon is very different from 2018, when there was no full moon in the month of February at all. That lunar event has a name of its own — the Black Moon, which is also rare and happens only once every 19 years.

When to watch the Super Snow moon

The Supermoon will be visible at its peak at 9.24 pm IST from anywhere in India. However, starting 6.30 pm IST today, when the moon rises above the horizon, the moon will grow marginally in size till it peaks 3 hours later.

The moon will also be close to its brightest intensity during the Supermoon (that's provided clouds and pollution don't get in the way where you live).

How the Supermoon and the Micromoon are different. Image credit: TimeandDate.com

How the Supermoon and the Micromoon are different. Image credit: TimeandDate.com

Where to watch

The super snow moon will be visible in the night sky from anywhere in India, provided you don't have anything blocking your view of the eastern horizon (pick a place or rooftop where you can see the northeast to southeast horizon without anything to block your view).

How to watch

There's no good or bad way to watch a full moon, so pick a comfortable spot, chair or mat and look in the right direction.

Interestingly, one of the modern legends science is yet to unravel is what effects a full moon has on people and animals. While centuries ago, before artificial lighting, full moons use to cause sleep deprivation due to insomnia, modern lighting has put those effects to bed.

Yet, the moon at its closest is said to have different effects than normal on how our bodies function.

So if you feel a little funny, exceptionally powerful or are transforming into a mythical creature of some kind, get help — immediately!

And once you're better, do tell us what your experience of the Super Snow moon was like.

 

 

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Galaxy Collision

Two neighbouring galaxies are coming at our Milky Way in 4.5 billion years

Feb 11, 2019

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019

Cosmos

NASA's Hubble captures haunting glimpse of bright blue cluster of objects in space

Feb 18, 2019

Mars Rover

British Mars Rover to launch in 2020 named after DNA pioneer Rosalind Franklin

Feb 11, 2019

Astronomy

Breathtaking high-resolution photo of the Moon leaves Reddit users crooning

Feb 18, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

science

Asteroid sample

Asteroid Ryugu to eat a bullet from JAXA's Hayabusa 2 probe on 22 February

Feb 19, 2019

Super Snow Moon

Super Snow Moon in India on 19 Feb: When and where to watch the lunar spectacle

Feb 19, 2019

Genetic Immunity

CRISPR gene editing could soon make us immune to influenza, HIV infection

Feb 18, 2019

Space Tourism

First commercial space station for tourism featured in an epic new trailer

Feb 18, 2019