Saturday, December 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Super-puffs: New class of exoplanets seen by Hubble have the density of cotton candy

This new class of exoplanets has the lowest density of any planets discovered outside of our solar system.


tech2 News StaffDec 21, 2019 13:57:39 IST

When you hear "super-puffs", it's more like you'll think of Cheetos, breakfast cereal or something else that's super and puffy. But a planet out in space will be an unlikely guess. Well, we'll just have to find a way to make peace with doing it anyway (especially if you're a space-buff), because "super-puff" is now also a newly-discovered class of a unique, rare class of young exoplanets with the density of cotton candy. This is a first in the field of astrophysics, let alone exoplanets — there's simply "nothing like them [that] exists in our solar system".

Data from the NASA-ESA Hubble Space Telescope pointed to the odd chemistry of two such super-puff planets, both located in the Kepler 51 system, which is about 2,400 light-years away from Earth. This system, which has not two, but three, super-puff circling a young star, was discovered by NASA's Kepler telescope back in 2012. It was only in 2014 that the densities of these planets were actually estimated — and what they found was a big, fluffy surprise.

Super-puffs: New class of exoplanets seen by Hubble have the density of cotton candy

An artistic illustration of super-puff exoplanets looking dandy as the cotton candy it's being compared to. Image: ESA/Hubble

More recent observations made by Hubble have also thrown some light on the mass and size of these worlds, based on which multiple independent research groups have confirmed their "puffy" nature. To an observer, these planets might look massive and bulky like Jupiter, but the reality is that these planets are a lot, lot lighter (roughly a hundred times lighter) in mass. How and why their atmospheres balloon out the way they do is still a mystery, but this feature makes super-puffs prime targets for atmospheric investigation.

The research team went looking for evidence of components — water, particularly in the atmospheres of two planets (Kepler-51 b and Kepler 51 d). Most exoplanets, including the super-puffs in question, are studied using a method called transit photometry, in which astronomers look at a star's light for telltale dips in intensity as the exoplanet makes a pass in front of it. The dip in the intensity of light during this "transit" can reveal a lot of information about the size and composition of the exoplanet. The study was published in The Astronomical Journal.

The three puffy planets in the Kepler 51 system compared to some more familiar ones from our own. Image: NASA/ESA

The three puffy planets in the Kepler 51 system compared to some more familiar ones from our own. Image: NASA/ESA

The researchers have theorised that lightweight gases (hydrogen and helium, for example) are what gives the puffy worlds some, if not most, of its quirky characteristics. Methane is also in the mix, causing a layer of gas that obscures the view through the atmosphere when observed with powerful telescopes. This is similar to Saturn's moon Titan, which has a dense atmosphere and a haze that's next to impossible to see through.

"They're very bizarre," said Jessica Libby-Roberts, a graduate astrophysics student at the University of Colorado Boulder"It definitely sent us scrambling to come up with what could be going on here...we expected to find water, but we couldn't observe the signatures of any molecule."

Still, the system is a youngling — just 500 million years old, in comparison to our solar system (4.5 billion years old), which itself is considered fairly young. It may be too soon to compare or assume anything about the curious trio of super-puffs far, far away. But we can certainly bide the time imagining what it might be like seeing and walking on a real super-puff.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Exoplanets

ESA's Cheops too look for habitable exoplanets: Where and when to watch the launch

Dec 18, 2019
ESA's Cheops too look for habitable exoplanets: Where and when to watch the launch
Recently-discovered star and its Jupiter-like exoplanets named after Indian scientists

Exoplanets

Recently-discovered star and its Jupiter-like exoplanets named after Indian scientists

Dec 19, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019