Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Super precise microscope can diagnose cancer, perform surgery without cutting skin

The microscope helps pinpoint the exact location of an abnormality, diagnose it and treat it.

Press Trust of IndiaMay 20, 2019 13:47:37 IST

Scientists have developed a specialised microscope that has the potential to diagnose diseases like skin cancer as well as perform precise surgery without making any incisions in the skin.

According to the study published in the journal Science Advances, the microscope allows medical professionals to pinpoint the exact location of an abnormality, diagnose it and treat it instantly.

"Our technology allows us to scan tissue quickly, and when we see a suspicious or abnormal cell structure, we can perform ultra-precise surgery and selectively treat the unwanted or diseased structure within the tissuewithout cutting into the skin," said Yimei Huang from the University of British Columbia in Canada.

Super precise microscope can diagnose cancer, perform surgery without cutting skin

Lasers can do a lot more than flash. Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

It could be used to treat any structure of the body that can be reached by light and requires extremely precise treatment, including nerves or blood vessels in the skin, eye, brain or other vital structures, researchers said.

"For diagnosing and scanning diseases like skin cancer, this could be revolutionary," said Harvey Lui, professor at the University of British Columbia.

The study shows that the device allows imaging of living tissue up to about one millimetre in depth using an ultrafast infrared laser beam.

Researchers said that this microscope, however, is different from previous technology due to its capability to not only digitally scan living tissue, but also treat the tissue by intensifying the heat produced by the laser.

"We can alter the pathway of blood vessels without impacting any of the surrounding vessels or tissues," said Lui.

Representational image. Image: ORMC

Representational image. Image: ORMC

The researchers also said that their aim is to make multiphoton microscope technology more versatile while also increasing its precision.

"We wanted to be able to identify what was happening under the skin from many different angles and to have the capability of imaging different body sites," said Haishan Zeng from the University of British Columbia.

Developments of a miniature version of the telescope that could be used to perform microscopic examinations and treatment during endoscopy are also underway, researchers said.

"We are not only the first to achieve fast video-rate imaging that enables clinical applications, but also the first to develop this technology for therapeutic uses," said Zeng.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review


also see

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study
Superionic ice made using lasers is both solid and liquid at the same time

Superionic water

Superionic ice made using lasers is both solid and liquid at the same time

May 10, 2019
Device detects bacteria in minutes, cuts down wait time, ensures better patient care

Bacteria

Device detects bacteria in minutes, cuts down wait time, ensures better patient care

May 07, 2019
Indian scientists found three bacteria that can be killed to cure tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Indian scientists found three bacteria that can be killed to cure tuberculosis

May 15, 2019
Missouri Senate passes bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy; no exceptions for rape, incest cases

NewsTracker

Missouri Senate passes bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy; no exceptions for rape, incest cases

May 16, 2019
'Signs of virginity' test scrapped from Maha Uni textbooks for being unscientific

Virginity Tests

'Signs of virginity' test scrapped from Maha Uni textbooks for being unscientific

May 09, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

Mars Mission

NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

May 20, 2019
AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

Artificial Intelligence

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

May 17, 2019