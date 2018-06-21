Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 21 June, 2018 17:11 IST

Summer solstice: Northern Hemisphere celebrates longest day of the year

It is the summer solstice today, traditionally considered the first day of summer — although daily temperatures suggest summer began months ago.

The Longest Day, which is incidentally also a classic 1962 film on World War II, is a literal description of how the day will turn out today — sunlight will seem to last forever and nighttime will be shorter than ever if you live north of Earth's equator. It is the summer solstice, traditionally considered the first day of summer — although daily temperatures suggest summer began months ago.

The day is a big deal in many places around the world. In the UK, thousands watched the sun glint over the horizon at Stonehenge early on Thursday, celebrating the summer solstice at the Neolithic stone circle. The sun rose behind the Heel Stone, which traditionally marks the spot on the horizon for the sunrise, at 4.52 am.

Crowds cheered and raised mobile phones for images as the rays flooded through the monument and announced the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. English Heritage, which cares for historic sites, tweeted that it was the "perfect morning for the #SummerSolstice sunrise at Stonehenge."

In Mumbai, the sun rose at 6.02 am and will set at 7.19 pm on Thursday. At the other end of the country, the sun rose today at 4.23 am in Kohima and will set shortly at 6.08 pm, offering over 13 hours of sunlight.

But why do we have a summer solstice? The simplest answer, perhaps, is because the Earth rotates on a tilted axis.

The sun rises through the stones at Stonehenge as crowds of people gather to celebrate the dawn of the longest day in the UK on Thursday. AP

The sun rises through the stones at Stonehenge as crowds of people gather to celebrate the dawn of the longest day in the UK on Thursday. AP

21 June (the date shifts to 20 or 22 June on some years as well) marks the exact day when the Sun’s rays reach as far north as is possible, appearing straight overhead along the Tropic of Cancer, which is at 23.5 degrees north latitude. The Northern Hemisphere, hence, sees the sun take its highest and longest path through the sky.

By contrast, the Southern Hemisphere observes peak sunlight on 21, 22, or 23 December and the north hits peak darkness — which is known as the winter solstice.

However, just because the north is observing the summer solstice today, it does not mean the entire hemisphere will witness the latest sunset. That may happen within a span of a few days.

tags


latest videos

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

also see

SciTech

Monsoons likely to make slow progress over next two weeks across India

Jun 15, 2018

SciTech

Air pollution soars to hazardous levels in New Delhi in once-in-a-decade phenomenon

Jun 14, 2018

Photosynthesis

Scientists find new type of photosynthesis that may redirect hunt for alien life

Jun 19, 2018

SciTech

Researchers find over 121 giant planets that may host life-supporting moons

Jun 15, 2018

SciTech

Japan passes new anti-plastic law to reduce volume of waste dumped into ocean

Jun 15, 2018

SciTech

Astronaut Peggy Whitson, who spent record-breaking 665 days in space, retires from NASA

Jun 16, 2018

science

Summer Solstice

Summer solstice: Northern Hemisphere celebrates longest day of the year

Jun 21, 2018

NASA

NASA releases strategy document to defend Earth from asteroids and comets

Jun 21, 2018

Winter solstice

Scientists in Antarctica welcome winter solstice by plunging into icy waters

Jun 21, 2018

Mars

Images by NASA's Curiosity rover may hold clues about Martian dust storms

Jun 21, 2018