Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Sugarcane reinvented as 'energycane' could be future of cane industry, renewables

Sugarcane needs to be reinvented with a wider range of uses & thrive as a promising renewables source.

tech2 News Staff Mar 12, 2019 09:56:01 IST

Using gene editing to create sugarcane varieties especially for use in renewables and bioplastic industries could be the future.

University of Queensland Professor, Dr Robert Henry, said that sugarcane's reinvention as an "energycane" crop could sustain the industry in the face of falling global demand for sugar.

"The industry must think beyond just producing sugar to also producing electricity, biofuels for transportation and oils to replace traditional plastics," Henry said in a statement.

Sugarcane from the Meringa research station. Image credit: University of Queensland

Sugarcane from the Meringa research station. Image credit: University of Queensland

The first gene-editing experiments in the world are currently being carried out by Professor Henry, also the Director of the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) at UQ, to tailor sugarcane farming to the needs of the biofuel and bioplastics industries.

"It's about reinventing sugarcane as a crop with a wider range of end uses, and sugarcane is ideal for renewables because it is fast-growing with abundant biomass," he said.

Henry and a global team of geneticists are working to sequence the entire sugarcane genome under the US Joint Genome Institute project. Sugar is the last major cultivated plant to have its genome sequenced, and it will likely be fully-decoded by 2020, Henry said in a statement.

"Having sugar's genetic template will allow us to look at growing sugarcane as a biofuel and a source of 100 percent recyclable bioplastic, making it a substitute for petroleum in the production of countless items from cosmetics to car parts," he said.

Once sequenced and modified, the crop will allow for the existing sugar industries to cope with the falling demand for sugar around the world and lower environmental impact. Ms Sheriden Morris, Director of the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia, agrees that biofuels and bioplastics are the future of the sugarcane industry.

Dr Henry, who has helped lead multiple breakthroughs in decoding the genome of sugarcane, said that the science was quickly developing to help growers tap into commercial opportunities in growing cane for renewables.

"Australia's sugarcane growers are facing a falling sugar price – driven by declining world demand and increased competition in India and Brazil. The industry must look to the future," Henry said.

The research team in Queensland is in a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi to study the different processes by which sugarcane fibre can be broken down to make bioplastics.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Forests

The trouble with relying on trees as carbon sink to do our global warming bidding

Feb 25, 2019
The trouble with relying on trees as carbon sink to do our global warming bidding
Nine science & technology missions across India set by a new PM advisory panel

SciTech Missions

Nine science & technology missions across India set by a new PM advisory panel

Mar 07, 2019
Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019
Super vision isn't sci-fi anymore — it's powered for 10 weeks by a single injection

Super Vision

Super vision isn't sci-fi anymore — it's powered for 10 weeks by a single injection

Mar 01, 2019
UN warns that 'complacency' is causing rapid rise in measles cases worldwide

Measles Epidemic

UN warns that 'complacency' is causing rapid rise in measles cases worldwide

Mar 01, 2019
Decades of data compiled to see effect of violent storms in India in the future

Storms

Decades of data compiled to see effect of violent storms in India in the future

Feb 27, 2019

science

Sugarcane reinvented as 'energycane' could be future of cane industry, renewables

Sugarcane reinvented as 'energycane' could be future of cane industry, renewables

Mar 12, 2019
3D printed noise barrier blocks 94% of all sound passing through an open tube

Sound Barrier

3D printed noise barrier blocks 94% of all sound passing through an open tube

Mar 12, 2019
NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019
Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019