Monday, August 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Subsurface lakes on Mars caused by clay not water finds new study


FP TrendingAug 02, 2021 18:43:12 IST

Three news research papers have indicated that the radar signals generated from Mars may have been caused by clay, not water. Initially, it was believed that the signals were coming from water under the structures on the south pole of Mars.

The instrument used to measure these signals was present at the Mars Express orbiter of the European Space Agency, ESA. However, three latest studies indicate that clay could be the material causing those radars to catch signals.

This image taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows ice sheets at Mars’ south pole. The spacecraft detected clays nearby this ice; scientists have proposed such clays are the source of radar reflections that have been previously interpreted as liquid water. Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/JHU

This image taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows ice sheets at Mars’ south pole. The spacecraft detected clays nearby this ice; scientists have proposed such clays are the source of radar reflections that have been previously interpreted as liquid water. Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/JHU

Scientist Isaac Smith from York University has proposed that the underground structure is actually a group of clays called Smectites. He also measured the properties of clay in a lab.

So far, scientists have believed that there were subsurface lakes below the ice cap at the south pole of Mars.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Jeffrey Plaut of Jet Propulsion Laboratory, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) along with Aditya Khuller, who was interning at JPL and is a doctoral student at the Arizona State University, use the data of Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionospheric Sounding (MARSIS). They analysed 44,000 radar echoes across 15 years.

Smith discovered that the response generated by the frozen clay samples matched the observations made by the MARSIS radar.

Meanwhile, the agency has also shared the latest pictures of Mars. The first one of the three images of the red planet show layered rock formation within Jiji Crater. The second picture is of the polar dune field during northern spring. The third and the last picture is of ice sheets.

Posting on its Instagram account, NASA shared it with the caption that you have got a mail from Mars. The post has been liked over 10 lakh times.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

When haircut threatened to overshadow Mars landing

Aug 07, 2012
When haircut threatened to overshadow Mars landing
NASA releases low-res video of Mars rover descent

NASA releases low-res video of Mars rover descent

Aug 07, 2012
NASA Mars test called success despite torn chute

NASA Mars test called success despite torn chute

Aug 11, 2014
NASA's Mars chief frets over heat shield for probe

NASA's Mars chief frets over heat shield for probe

Jul 11, 2012
Liquid water lake on Mars may need an underground volcano to keep it from freezing

Mars Geology

Liquid water lake on Mars may need an underground volcano to keep it from freezing

Feb 20, 2019
NASA unveils Mars rover Curiosity's travel plans

NASA unveils Mars rover Curiosity's travel plans

Aug 18, 2012

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021