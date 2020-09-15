Tuesday, September 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Only half of all the known spiral galaxies have a central bar-like structure, including NGC 2835 and our Milky Way galaxy.


FP TrendingSep 15, 2020 13:09:54 IST

Scientists have discovered a cosmic eye of the serpent with the help of an image of the galaxy captured by the Hubble telescope. The observatory captured the spiral arms of Galaxy NGC 2835 such that the multiple spiral arms create the illusion of an eye.

The ‘eye’ is situated near the head of the southern constellation of Hydra, which is also called the water snake. Hubble's scientists said in a statement that although it was not visible in the recent picture, a super massive black hole (with a mass that is millions of times that of our Sun's) is at the heart of the galaxy.

The galaxy NGC 2835, which is roughly half as wide as the Milky Way galaxy, has several arms that spiral outwards – like many other spiral galaxies. This also has a central bar-like structure that is dense with stars.

Only about half of all the known spiral galaxies have a central bar-like structure. Apart from NGC 2835, our own Milky Way is also a barred spiral galaxy.

Stunning eye of the serpent spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

The magnificent galaxy NGC 2835 near the head of the southern constellation Hydra (the water snake). Image Credit: ESA/Hubble/ NASA, J. Lee/PHANGS-HST Team.

The recent in-detailed picture was captured by Hubble as part of the PHANGS-HST survey. Under this wide survey, Hubble scientists are planning on building the “first astronomical dataset charting the connections between young stars and gas”.

By observing and studying the properties of some 1,00,000 star clusters, associations and gas clouds, the research team aims to "provide new constraints" on the timescales, efficiencies and the evolution of star formation at the scale of entire galaxies.

In case of NGC 2835, astronomers have found that the cold and dense gas is responsible for producing several young stars “within large star formation regions”. The bright blue areas, as observed in the image, are usually observed in the outer spiral arms of other galaxies as well. This is where near-ultraviolet light is "emitted more strongly" – indicating that recent or ongoing star formation is active.

The PHANGS program is a collaboration with the international Atacama Large Millimeter/ submillimetre Array (ALMA) and the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope's MUSE instrument.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Astronomy

Stunning images from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory show cosmic objects, stars, supernovas

Sep 08, 2020
Stunning images from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory show cosmic objects, stars, supernovas
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
France's space agencies is in talks with ISRO to provide Mission Alpha-like equipment for Gaganyaan astronauts

gaganyaan

France's space agencies is in talks with ISRO to provide Mission Alpha-like equipment for Gaganyaan astronauts

Sep 03, 2020
Hubble telescopes finds that Andromeda’s halo is already touching the Milky Way's halo

Andromeda galaxy

Hubble telescopes finds that Andromeda’s halo is already touching the Milky Way's halo

Sep 02, 2020
China quietly tests launch, recovery of reusable spacecraft tech in secretive two-day test flight

Reusable Rockets

China quietly tests launch, recovery of reusable spacecraft tech in secretive two-day test flight

Sep 09, 2020
ISRO's AstroSat detects galaxy that is one of the earliest sources of UV-light in space

AstroSat

ISRO's AstroSat detects galaxy that is one of the earliest sources of UV-light in space

Sep 02, 2020

science

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 15, 2020
Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

COVID-19 Vaccines

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

Sep 10, 2020
Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

COVID-19 on the Brain

Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

Sep 10, 2020
Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Ecology

Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Sep 10, 2020