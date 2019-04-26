tech2 News Staff

Sir David Attenborough, English broadcaster and natural historian, has said that students striking for inaction over climate change is “certainly justified”.

“Young people understand the simple discoveries of science about our dependence upon the natural world,” he said in an interview with UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, as per a report by The Guardian. “My generation is no great example for understanding – we have done terrible things.”

Attenborough believes that the protests by the younger generation are encouraging. "That is the one big reason I have for feeling we are making progress. If we were not making progress with young people, we are done.” he said.

The youth strikes for getting a decision on the climate agreement will continue in 485 towns and cities in 72 countries as per a report Fridays for Future.

“They can see perhaps more clearly than the rest of us who have been around for some time,’” Attenborough said as per the report. “We older ones should take notice of what they say.”

A recent study, published in Nature Communications, climate change and the melting of the permafrost in the Arctics is going to be an expensive issue for us. It concluded that it will, globally, cost us $70 trillion.

Like the vicious circle of global warming, carbon is released into the atmosphere due to the increasing loss of Arctic permafrost which occurs due to the increase in temperature on Earth. It is going to be an expensive consequence if we do not find a way to rectify the changes.

