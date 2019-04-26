Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Students strike for decision on climate change is encouraging: David Attenborough

Attenborough has said that students striking for inaction over climate change is “certainly justified”.

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 20:59:39 IST

Sir David Attenborough, English broadcaster and natural historian, has said that students striking for inaction over climate change is “certainly justified”.

Students strike for decision on climate change is encouraging: David Attenborough

David Attenborough. Reuters

“Young people understand the simple discoveries of science about our dependence upon the natural world,” he said in an interview with UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, as per a report by The Guardian. “My generation is no great example for understanding – we have done terrible things.”

Attenborough believes that the protests by the younger generation are encouraging. "That is the one big reason I have for feeling we are making progress. If we were not making progress with young people, we are done.” he said.

The youth strikes for getting a decision on the climate agreement will continue in 485 towns and cities in 72 countries as per a report Fridays for Future

“They can see perhaps more clearly than the rest of us who have been around for some time,’” Attenborough said as per the report. “We older ones should take notice of what they say.”

A recent study, published in Nature Communications, climate change and the melting of the permafrost in the Arctics is going to be an expensive issue for us. It concluded that it will, globally, cost us $70 trillion.

Like the vicious circle of global warming, carbon is released into the atmosphere due to the increasing loss of Arctic permafrost which occurs due to the increase in temperature on Earth.  It is going to be an expensive consequence if we do not find a way to rectify the changes.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video


also see

Climate change

Teen activist Greta Thunberg calls out UK Parliament on climate change inaction

Apr 24, 2019
Teen activist Greta Thunberg calls out UK Parliament on climate change inaction
Climate change, Arctic warming will cost the world $70 trillion: Study

Climate change

Climate change, Arctic warming will cost the world $70 trillion: Study

Apr 24, 2019
Was Game of Thrones about the horror of fossil fuels, climate change all along?

Climate Change

Was Game of Thrones about the horror of fossil fuels, climate change all along?

Apr 15, 2019
The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an uncertain future

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an uncertain future

Apr 24, 2019
Earth Day 2019: A reading list to better understand the climate change crisis facing India

Earth Day 2019: A reading list to better understand the climate change crisis facing India

Apr 22, 2019
NASA's satellite data confirms that Earth's surface has been heating up quickly

Earth

NASA's satellite data confirms that Earth's surface has been heating up quickly

Apr 17, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019