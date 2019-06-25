Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Strong connections at home and school might lead teens to become healthier adults: Study

Good relations with parents lead to fewer chances of emotional distress, drug abuse and so on.

ReutersJun 25, 2019 14:13:38 IST

Teens who feel understood by their parents and teachers may grow up to be healthier adults, a US study suggests.

The 14,800 study participants completed health surveys at an average age of 15. “Connectedness” scores averaged 22.1 out of a possible high score of 30 for teens’ relationships at school and 25.5 out of 30 for family relationships.

Later, at an average age of 28, participants with higher levels of school connectedness in adolescence had lower rates of emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, physical violence victimization and perpetration, multiple sex partners, sexually transmitted infections, and drug abuse, the study found.

(Also Read: In the age of social media, teenagers need assurance of safety instead of our criticism)

Higher levels of family connectedness were linked to lower odds of emotional distress, all exposures to violence including intimate partner violence, multiple sex partners, sexually transmitted infections, and drug abuse, the study also found.

Strong connections at home and school might lead teens to become healthier adults: Study

Image: Pixabay

“These findings suggest that helping strengthen connections to schools and family during adolescence can have a powerful impact on an individual’s health, potentially contributing to better adult outcomes in terms of mental health, experience of violence, sexual risk behavior, and substance use—areas that are directly related to major health crises we now face as a nation,” said senior study author Kathleen Ethier, director of the division of adolescent and school health at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

“While this study did not delve into why school and family connectedness are so important in addressing these outcomes, we do also know that social isolation underlies many negative psychological and social problems both during adolescence and adulthood,” Ethier said by email. “It may be that connectedness during adolescence provides a more solid base on which to continue to build those connections with important others into adulthood.”

Compared to people in the study with lower scores for each type of connectedness, participants with higher scores were 48 percent to 66 percent less likely to have a range of risky health behaviors, researchers report in Pediatrics.

Adolescence is widely recognized as a critical period in child development that shapes the choices people make in adulthood. Many teens engage in risky behaviors or experience adverse events that contribute to poor life decisions and experiences later in life, the study team writes.

At the same time, positive experiences during adolescence can have a lasting positive impact on the direction people’s lives take later on, particularly when they learn how to form healthy relationships with other people and make healthy choices about things like sex and drug use.

“Many behaviors we have as adults began when we were adolescents—we call this “tracking” of health behaviors,” said Mercedes Carnethon, vice chair of the department of preventive medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

The chances of getting on the right track with health behaviors may be higher when teens have solid relationships and modeling of good behaviors both at school and at home, Carnethon, who wasn’t involved in the study, said by email.

“While connectedness through school can set social norms among a peer group, for example a sports team (that) reinforces the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle for better performance, these social norms are solidified when families share those same values with their teens,” Carnethon said.

“A family that also models close relationships, healthy conflict resolution and healthy lifestyles helps a teen navigate how to integrate these important principles into his/her own life,” Carnethon added. “Connectedness at school and in the family are interrelated and reinforce one another.”

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications


also see

NewsTracker

India's general election most 'inclusive' poll as it included those with disabilities: UN conference

Jun 12, 2019
India's general election most 'inclusive' poll as it included those with disabilities: UN conference
People from war zones more likely to suffer from mental illnesses like depression

Mental Health

People from war zones more likely to suffer from mental illnesses like depression

Jun 12, 2019
Bibliotherapy, a Mumbai-based mental health initiative, blends book club with support group

Bibliotherapy, a Mumbai-based mental health initiative, blends book club with support group

Jun 11, 2019
Cyclone Fani's unseen cost: Communities that suffered its ravages have taken a mental health hit

Cyclone Fani's unseen cost: Communities that suffered its ravages have taken a mental health hit

Jun 12, 2019
Dogs feel it too: Dogs stand by their caretakers during stressful periods, research finds

Dogs

Dogs feel it too: Dogs stand by their caretakers during stressful periods, research finds

Jun 11, 2019
Mental Hai Kya is 'sensitive towards the issue of mental illness,' says producer Ekta Kapoor

Bollywood

Mental Hai Kya is 'sensitive towards the issue of mental illness,' says producer Ekta Kapoor

Jun 18, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019