Tuesday, August 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Stricken Japanese ship behind devastating Mauritius oil spill successfully sunk in open ocean

Officials have yet to reveal why the ship, which was making its way from Singapore to Brazil, came so close to the island.


Agence France-PresseAug 25, 2020 09:16:21 IST

The broken stem of a Japanese-owned ship which ran aground causing a devastating oil spill in pristine waters off Mauritius, has been successfully sunk in the open ocean, the national crisis committee said Monday.

The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island on July 25 and began leaking oil two weeks later, prompting a race against the clock to pump all the fuel off the bulk carrier before it broke in two.

The operation was successful and two tugboats last week began towing the larger, forward section of the vessel some 15 kilometres (nine miles) out into the open ocean, where it has been sunk to a depth of 3,180 metres.

The smaller section remains wedged on the reef where the shipwreck occurred.

"The planned sinking of the stem (forward) section of the casualty has been completed and at around 3.30pm was no longer visible on the sea surface," read a statement from the crisis committee.

Greenpeace opposed the plan, warning last week that sinking the vessel would "risk biodiversity and contaminate the ocean with large quantities of heavy metal toxins".

Stricken Japanese ship behind devastating Mauritius oil spill successfully sunk in open ocean

Oil polluting the foreshore on the eastern side of Mauritius, after it leaked from the MV Wakashio. Image credit: Sunil Dowarkasing via AP

Over 1,000 tonnes of oil spilled into the pristine waters that have long been a major draw for honeymooners, and contain precious mangroves and coral reefs.

Last week a team of British scientists arrived to co-ordinate an impact assessment on what damage has been done to the island and how to help the eco-system recover.

International experts from Japan and France are also on the ground assisting the archipelago nation in the wake of the spill.

Senior British marine monitoring scientist Dr Sue Ware told AFP the team would help "determine the footprint of the oil both on the shoreline and... whether it has managed to reach any areas of the seabed" and how it has impacted mangroves, coral reefs and different marine species.

She said efforts by Mauritius to place booms in the water appeared to have been successful in preventing oil from reaching the protected Blue Bay wetlands area.

The captain of the ship and his second-in-command were arrested on Tuesday.

Officials have yet to reveal why the ship, which was making its way from Singapore to Brazil, came so close to the island.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Environment

Mauritius Oil Spill: Volunteers plug leak from massive damaged ship; residents brace for 'worst case scenario', ecological impact to follow

Aug 11, 2020
Mauritius Oil Spill: Volunteers plug leak from massive damaged ship; residents brace for 'worst case scenario', ecological impact to follow
Protected wetlands in Mauritius marred by oil spill boast mangrove forests, coral species

Mauritius OIl Spill

Protected wetlands in Mauritius marred by oil spill boast mangrove forests, coral species

Aug 13, 2020
India sends technical equipment, 10-member team to Mauritius to help contain oil spill

NewsTracker

India sends technical equipment, 10-member team to Mauritius to help contain oil spill

Aug 16, 2020
Soot-free 'blue whirl' flame recreated by researchers that could be handy in cleaning up oil spills

Environment

Soot-free 'blue whirl' flame recreated by researchers that could be handy in cleaning up oil spills

Aug 14, 2020
Environment ministry's draft EIA Notification leaves much to be desired; indigenous methods of planning, development needed

InMyOpinion

Environment ministry's draft EIA Notification leaves much to be desired; indigenous methods of planning, development needed

Aug 13, 2020
Tropical soil artificially heated to temperatures in 2100 leaked 55 pc more CO2: Study

Global Warming

Tropical soil artificially heated to temperatures in 2100 leaked 55 pc more CO2: Study

Aug 13, 2020

science

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020
Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

toilet plume

Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

Aug 21, 2020