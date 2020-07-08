Wednesday, July 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Stretch of DNA associated with COVID-19 risk passed down from Neanderthals, study proposes

The Neanderthal gene was found highest in Bangladeshi ancestry, with 63 percent of its population carrying at least one copy of the risk variant.


FP TrendingJul 08, 2020 14:45:36 IST

As scientists attempt to find the exact cause of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the world is still waiting for a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Now, a study has surfaced revealing interesting information about the deadly virus.

The research, which is pre-published in biorXiv and awaiting peer review, divulged that a stretch of DNA linked to COVID-19 was transferred from Neanderthals 60,000 years ago, according to a report in the New York Times.

The study conducted by two Swedish geneticists, Svante Paabo and Hugo Zeberg, also said that the chances of South Asians contracting the disease is higher than that of Europeans, reported Daily Mail.

The reason behind this is that more number of people in South Asia have Neanderthal genes when compared to Europeans.

Stretch of DNA associated with COVID-19 risk passed down from Neanderthals, study proposes

An Homo sapien invasion is among the many theories that is thought to have prompted the extinction of the Neanderthals, some 40,000 years ago. Image: Sciencemag

Ths study's researchers found that the gene in South Asia at a frequency of 30 percent, while only eight percent of Europeans have this variant.

The presence of the gene is highest in Bangladesh as around 63 percent of its population carries at least one copy of the Neanderthal risk variant – called Chromosome 3.

According to Paabo and Zeberg, the genes likely entered humans during cross-breeding with Neanderthals between 40,000 and 60,000 years ago.

“This interbreeding effect that happened 60,000 years ago is still having an impact today,” the newspaper quoted Joshua Akey, a geneticist at Princeton University, as saying. However, Akey was not a part of this new study.

Neanderthals lived alongside humans and they were very similar in appearance and size but were generally stockier and more muscular.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Railways says Rs 2 lakh likely to be spent on each COVID-19 isolation coach; Rs 620 crore sanctioned so far

Jun 26, 2020
Railways says Rs 2 lakh likely to be spent on each COVID-19 isolation coach; Rs 620 crore sanctioned so far
COVID-19-hit US unlikely to be in EU's list of safe countries as Europe prepares to reopen to foreigners

COVID-19-hit US unlikely to be in EU's list of safe countries as Europe prepares to reopen to foreigners

Jun 27, 2020
Cricket Australia continues cost reduction drive triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, cuts ties with head of female engagement Sarah Styles

SportsTracker

Cricket Australia continues cost reduction drive triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, cuts ties with head of female engagement Sarah Styles

Jun 25, 2020
Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Manchester City clash to be played at Etihad

Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Manchester City clash to be played at Etihad

Jun 24, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Manu Bhaker turns to driving tractors, painting and horse-riding to beat lockdown blues

SportsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Manu Bhaker turns to driving tractors, painting and horse-riding to beat lockdown blues

Jun 24, 2020
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate safely

Premier League: Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate safely

Jun 29, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020