Monday, April 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Stress can rob you of your decision making abilities and affect your capacity to formulate plans

To test the effects of stress, participants in the experiment were warned of electric shocks and this effects the way they reacted.


Asian News InternationalApr 06, 2020 07:51:22 IST

While taking too much stress can lead to depression and other mental health complications, it can also affect our decision-making ability. A recent study has found that stress can hinder our ability to develop informed plans by preventing us from being able to make decisions based on memory.

According to Stanford psychologist Anthony Wagner, who is the senior author of the paper, "We draw on memory not just to project ourselves back into the past but to project ourselves forward, to plan."

"Stress can rob you of the ability to draw on cognitive systems underlying memory and goal-directed behaviour that enable you to solve problems more quickly, more efficiently and more effectively," he said.

Stress can rob you of your decision making abilities and affect your capacity to formulate plans

Too much stress can affect a person's decision making abilities.

The study led by Stanford University researchers was published in the journal of Current Biology.

Combined with previous work from Wagner's Memory Lab and others, these findings could have broad implications for understanding how different people plan for the future - and how lack of stress may afford some people a greater neurologically-based opportunity to think ahead.

"It's a form of neurocognitive privilege that people who are not stressed can draw on their memory systems to behave more optimally," said Wagner, who is the Lucie Stern Professor in the Social Sciences at Stanford's School of Humanities and Sciences.

"And we may fail to actually appreciate that some individuals might not be behaving as effectively or efficiently because they are dealing with something, like a health or economic stressor, that reduces that privilege."

The researchers conducted experiments where they monitored participants' behaviour and brain activity - via MRI - as they navigated through virtual towns. After participants became very familiar winding routes in a dozen towns, they were dropped onto one of the memorized paths and told to navigate to a goal location.

To test the effects of stress, the researchers warned some participants that they could receive a mild electric shock, unrelated to their performance, during their virtual rambles.

Participants who didn't have to worry about being randomly shocked tended to envision and take novel shortcuts based on memories acquired from prior journeys, whereas the stressed participants tended to fall back on the meandering, habitual routes.

Prior to beginning their trek, the participants were virtually held in place at their starting position. Brain scans from this period showed that the stressed individuals were less likely than their counterparts to activate the hippocampus -- a brain structure that would have been active if they were mentally reviewing previous journeys.

They also had less activity in their frontal-parietal lobe networks, which allows us to bring neural processes in line with our current goals. Previous work by the researchers had found that stress hinders this neural machinery, making it harder for us to retrieve and use memories.

The researchers believe their new study is the first to show how hippocampal-frontal lobe network disruption takes memory replay offline during a planning session due to stress.

"Its kind of like our brain is pushed into a more low-level thought-process state, and that corresponds with this reduced planning behaviour," said Thackery Brown, who was a postdoctoral scholar in the Memory Lab during this research and is the lead author of the paper.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

mental health

Coronavirus Outbreak: Taking care of your mental health during periods of self-isolation

Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Taking care of your mental health during periods of self-isolation
Stuck indoors and stressed? Practice yoga says cardiologist that believes meditation plays a role in cardiovascular disease

yoga

Stuck indoors and stressed? Practice yoga says cardiologist that believes meditation plays a role in cardiovascular disease

Apr 03, 2020
Breathwork can help you stay calm when the world seems topsy-turvy

Breathwork can help you stay calm when the world seems topsy-turvy

Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: ICRA says credit quality of Indian firms worsened in FY20; warns increase in stressed assets in FY21

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: ICRA says credit quality of Indian firms worsened in FY20; warns increase in stressed assets in FY21

Apr 02, 2020
COVID-19 impact: Moody's changes outlook on Indian banks to negative from stable; move triggered by disruption in economic activity

COVID-19 impact: Moody's changes outlook on Indian banks to negative from stable; move triggered by disruption in economic activity

Apr 02, 2020
Bank shares tank after Moody's changes outlook on Indian banks to negative; RBL, Kotak, IndusInd top losers

NewsTracker

Bank shares tank after Moody's changes outlook on Indian banks to negative; RBL, Kotak, IndusInd top losers

Apr 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020