FP Trending

The night sky is going to witness the Strawberry moon on Thursday, 24 June. The moon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes who used to harvest strawberries around this time of the year. The Strawberry moon is going to be the third and the last full moon of the year and will be the first full moon after the Summer Solstice.

The strawberry moon is also known by other names such as the egg-laying moon, honeymoon, birth moon, mead moon, hatching moon, blooming moon or green corn moon.

The colour of the moon will not match its name. However, the moon that appears after the summer solstice may be reddish in colour, said Gordon Johnston of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

He also states that some consider the strawberry moon a supermoon while others do not. A moon is considered to be a supermoon when it is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit. A supermoon appears larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

According to a report in Newsweek, the founder of Virtual Telescope Project Gianluca Masi has said that they will be showing a live stream of the strawberry moon on Thursday, 24 June at 3:00 pm EDT or Friday, 25 June at 12:30 am IST. Since people in India will not be able to watch this phenomenon in real-time, you can watch it here.

Although the 24 June supermoon will be the last one this year, there will be many other phenomena to watch out for this year. The next full moon will be on 24 July and is called Buck Moon. On 22 August, the last full moon of the season known as Sturgeon Moon will be in the night sky. Right before the equinox when the day and night will be of equal length on 22 September, the Harvest Moon can be seen on 20 September.