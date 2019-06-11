Tuesday, June 11, 2019Back to
Strange mass spotted under South Pole landing site of ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission

The anomaly might be metal left from an asteroid crash or leftover lunar magma from when the ocean crystalized.

tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2019 11:46:27 IST

A mysterious mass of material has been spotted by researchers under the surface of the Moon. The mass is located under a crater in the Moon’s South Pole-Aitken basin, and researchers believe it could be metallic remnants from the asteroid that caused the crater in the first place.

This discovery was made by researchers from Baylor University and the findings have been published in the journal Advancing Earth and Space Science, titled 'Deep Structure of the Lunar South Pole‐Aitken Basin'.

According to the researchers, the anomaly is has a minimum mass of 2.18 × 1018 k and is 300 km deep in the moon.

Lead author of the paper, Peter James, assistant professor of Planetary geophysics in Baylor college, said. “Imagine taking a pile of metal fiver times larger than the Big Island of Hawaii and burying it underground. That’s roughly how much-unexpected mass we detected.”

The researchers have two theories: the first is that the mass is metal from an asteroid that crashed into the Moon, forming the Aitken basin.

Strange mass spotted under South Pole landing site of ISROs Chandrayaan-2 mission

The Moon.

In addition to the number of "cold traps" of ice-water confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission and studied by robotic probes in the Moon's South Pole, there are also regions that have a magnetized crust. This, according to researchers, is an anomaly that exists on the surface because of metallic remnants dislodged from the core of the massive impact that formed the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin.

The researchers in the present study analyzed data from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission. While they are unsure where the asteroid came from or even if it was an asteroid that created the crater at all, they are sure that the mass is sitting in the upper mantle of the Moon, and hasn't sunken to the core for some reason.

"We did the math and showed that a sufficiently dispersed core of the asteroid that made the impact could remain suspended in the Moon’s mantle until the present day, rather than sinking to the Moon’s core”, said James.

The second theory is that the mass is a concentration of dense oxides leftover from the last stage of the lunar magma ocean crystallization.

The Aitken basin is a giant impact structure, is oval in shape and its rim is approximately 2,000 km. The crater is several miles deep but it cannot be seen from Earth because it is on the far side of the Moon.

There have been many craters that have formed due to asteroid impact but they have all been lost through time. The Aitken basin is the largest preserved crater in the solar system and it was created four billion years ago.

 

