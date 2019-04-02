Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Astronomers are also using TESS data to estimate how big, heavy or old a host star might be.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 10:10:22 IST

NASA's new TESS exoplanet-hunting mission is getting a lot of help from the astronomers studying distant stars.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida in 2018. The main objective of the mission is to hunt for potential exoplanets and worlds in other solar systems than our own.

TESS has four powerful cameras onboard that are making month-long observations of regions in the sky. The telescope has divided the visible universe into 26 vertical strips of the sky — starting with the southern hemisphere and then moving over to the northern. In two years, researchers expect TESS will have scanned 85 percent of the sky for potential exoplanets.

Asteroseismologists — astronomers who study seismic waves, or "starquakes", in stars look at changes in brightness of distant stars, which can often give critical information about newly-discovered planets orbiting it.

Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a Hot Saturn

An illustration of the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Image: NASA

By looking at how the host star oscillates (specifically, its light intensity), astronomers have discovered and characterised the first planet identified by TESS — TOI 197.01, which is short for "TESS Object of Interest."

In a new study in the Astronomical Journal, researchers describe the planet as a "hot Saturn" since it has a size roughly that of Saturn's and is also very close to its host star. It completes an orbit of its star in just 14 days and is, therefore, scorching hot.

"This is the first bucketful of water from the firehose of data we’re getting from TESS," Steve Kawaler, co-author of the study from the Iowa State University, told Futurity.

Astronomers looked through images from TESS looking for transits — tiny dips in the light intensity from a star when an orbiting planet passes in front of it.

NASA’s Kepler Mission — the predecessor to TESS — hunted for planets the same way TESS does now, except that it scanned only a narrow sliver of the vast Milky Way galaxy and only focused on distant stars.

An artist's concept of the Kepler-1658-like system with an exoplanet and its sun. Image credit: Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias

An artist's concept of the Kepler-1658-like system with an exoplanet and its sun. Image credit: Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias

In another recent study published in the Astrophysical Journal, astronomers from the TESS Asteroseismic Science Consortium (TASC) has compiled a target list of almost 25,000 Sun-like stars (many of which are similar to our own Sun, albeit, a little older) to explore further using data from TESS.

Astronomers from TASC use "asteroseismic modelling" to estimate how big, heavy or old a host star is. This data can also be combined with other observations and measurements to reveal properties about the planets orbiting it.

Researchers estimate, based on its oscillations, that host star TOI-197 is about 5 billion years old and a little heavier and larger than our Sun. They also find that planet TOI-197.01 is a gas giant nine times the size of Earth — approximately the size of Saturn.

"TOI-197 provides a first glimpse at the strong potential of TESS to characterise exoplanets using asteroseismology," the astronomers write in their paper.

TESS may also allow astronomers to look at very faint stars — white dwarfs — that represent the future of our Sun and solar system.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)


also see

Astrogeology

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Mar 19, 2019
Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Space rocks

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Mar 18, 2019
JAXA's 'pile of rubble' asteroid target may hold clues to source of Earth's water

Asteroids

JAXA's 'pile of rubble' asteroid target may hold clues to source of Earth's water

Mar 20, 2019
Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Space Rocks

Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Mar 18, 2019
NASA scientists are shocked by plumes seen erupting from surface of asteroid Bennu

Plumes on Bennu

NASA scientists are shocked by plumes seen erupting from surface of asteroid Bennu

Mar 20, 2019
SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Starship First Hop

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Mar 19, 2019

science

Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Apr 02, 2019
Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Space Debris

Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Apr 02, 2019
World Autism Day: Early detection, screening can make all the difference in kids

Autism

World Autism Day: Early detection, screening can make all the difference in kids

Apr 01, 2019
A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Memory

A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Apr 01, 2019