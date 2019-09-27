Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Star system 30-light-years from Earth stumps astronomers, defies past theories about planet formation

Scientists think a second planet also orbits the star, and a third, that was ejected from the system billions of years ago.


ReutersSep 27, 2019 10:58:10 IST

Scientists are expressing surprise after discovering a solar system 30 light-years away from Earth that defies current understanding about planet formation, with a large Jupiter-like planet orbiting a diminutive star known as a red dwarf. Stars generally are much bigger than even the largest planets that orbit them. But in this case, the star and the planet are not much different in size, the researchers said on Thursday.

The star, called GJ 3512, is about 12 percent the size of our sun, while the planet that orbits it has a mass of at least about half of Jupiter, our solar system’s largest planet.

"An absolute surprise," said astrophysicist Juan Carlos Morales of the Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia at the Institute of Space Sciences in Spain, who led the research published in the journal Science. "The discovery was surprising because theoretical formation models suggest that low-mass stars typically host small planets, similar to Earth or small Neptunes. In this case, we have found a gas giant planet similar to Jupiter around a very small star," Morales added.

Star system 30-light-years from Earth stumps astronomers, defies past theories about planet formation

An artistic impression of the gas giant planet GJ 3512b orbiting its red dwarf host star, released 26 September 2019. Reuters

The planet, which like Jupiter is composed mainly of gas, was discovered using a telescope at the Calar Alto Observatory in Spain. It travels around its star in a very elliptical orbit lasting 204 days. Red dwarfs are small, with relatively low surface temperatures. GJ 3512 is not only much smaller than our sun, it is somewhat comparable in size to a very large planet, being only about 35 percent bigger than Jupiter.

"They emit less energy, so they are fainter than the sun, and their surface temperature is rather cool, below 3800 degrees Kelvin" — (3,527 degrees Celsius) — "approximately. This is why the have a reddish colour," Morales said.

There is evidence of a second planet currently orbiting the star, while a third planet might have been ejected from the star system in the past, explaining the elliptical orbit of the Jupiter-like planet, Morales said.

A Jupiter-like gas giant with a blueish colour orbiting a cool red dwarf.

A Jupiter-like gas giant with a blueish colour orbiting a cool red dwarf. Image credit: © CARMENES/J Bollain/C Gallego

Planets are born from the same disk of interstellar gas and dust that produces the star around which they orbit. Under the leading model for planetary formation, called the “core accretion” model, an object initially forms from solid particles in the disk and the gravitational tug of this embryonic planet allows for an atmosphere to arise from the surrounding gas.

A competing model, called the gravitational instability model, may explain this unusual system.

“In this case, the protoplanetary disk around the young star may be slightly more massive than expected and cold,” Morales said. “This makes the disk become unstable so some dense regions can appear. These clumps can grow until they collapse, forming a planet.”

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Jupiter

NASA's Juno spacecraft captures ominous images of black spot on Jupiter's surface

Sep 24, 2019
NASA's Juno spacecraft captures ominous images of black spot on Jupiter's surface
We might have a second interstellar visitor: astronomers discover unknown object entering our solar system

interstellar

We might have a second interstellar visitor: astronomers discover unknown object entering our solar system

Sep 13, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019