Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

Over 150 sightings described the Starlink trail as a 'bizarre train of lights moving at constant speed'.

Agence France-PresseMay 27, 2019 08:45:59 IST

A Dutch website set up to record UFO sightings was flooded early Saturday with reports after a "train of stars" was spotted crossing the Netherlands' skies, sparking fears of an alien invasion.

But what some thought to be a close encounter of the third kind turned out to be a string of some 60 satellites launched by US-based SpaceX hours earlier as part of its "Starlink" constellation. The row of satellites which are part of a plan by billionaire Elon Musk's firm to provide internet from space, glided across Dutch skies around 4.30am IST (11 pm GMT).

Shortly afterwards, Dutch website www.ufomeldpunt.nl was inundated with more than 150 sighting reports, with astonished spotters describing a "bizarre train of stars or lights moving across the skies at constant speed".

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

Train of Starlink satellites visible in the night sky seen in this video captured by satellite tracker Marco Langbroek in Leiden, the Netherlands on 24 May, a day after SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket. Image credit: Marco Langbroek via SatTrackBlog

"There's a long line of lights. Faster than a plane. Huh?" one spotter reported, while another called it a "star caravan" and one saying "I have it on film".

One spotter simply texted: "WTF?"

"I didn't know what to make of it," an unnamed witness later told the NOS public broadcaster.

"Is it Russia attacking the US? Are they UFOs? Seriously, I didn't know," the witness said.

One of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets blasted off without incident from Cape Canaveral in Florida at around 2.30 GMT on Friday.

An hour after liftoff, the rocket began to release the satellites at an altitude of 450 kilometres. Then, the satellites had to separate and use their thrusters to take up their positions in a relatively low orbit of 550 kilometres. Each of the satellites weighs 227 kilograms and was built in-house in Redmond, near Seattle.

One Dutchman who remained unfazed was satellite spotter Marco Langbroek, who knew what the mysterious lights were — and had his camera on hand.

"I cheered them on, the moment they appeared," he told the NOS.

Starlink will become operational once 800 satellites have been activated, which will require a dozen or so more launches.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX gears up to launch sixty demo Starlink internet satellites on 15 May

May 13, 2019
SpaceX gears up to launch sixty demo Starlink internet satellites on 15 May
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

May 17, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
First wave of SpaceX's Starlink satellites liftoff in successful launch on 24 May

Satellite Launch

First wave of SpaceX's Starlink satellites liftoff in successful launch on 24 May

May 24, 2019
Japanese startup to compete with American rivals, SpaceX for low cost launches

Low-cost rocket

Japanese startup to compete with American rivals, SpaceX for low cost launches

May 17, 2019
Tesla CEO to go on trial to defend himself after calling British diver as a pedophile

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO to go on trial to defend himself after calling British diver as a pedophile

May 12, 2019

science

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

May 27, 2019
NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

Moon Mission

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

May 24, 2019
NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the Moon

Moon Missions

NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the Moon

May 24, 2019
World Schizophrenia Day: Understanding the mental disorder & what you can do to help

Schizophrenia

World Schizophrenia Day: Understanding the mental disorder & what you can do to help

May 24, 2019