Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 27 August, 2018 15:40 IST

SpiceJet flies India's first partially biofuel-powered test flight from Dehradun

A concoction of biofuel mixed with the regular ATF powered a SpiceJet's Q400 flight on Monday.

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday successfully operated India's first test flight partially powered by biofuel.

A concoction of biofuel mixed with aviation turbine fuel (ATF) powered a SpiceJet's Q400 flight which was flew on Monday.

The flight took off from Dehradun to Delhi. It was received by Cabinet ministers and airline officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 2.

The government will make an environment friendly aviation action plan till 2035, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said.

A SpiceJet passenger aircraft taxis on the runway at the airport next to a slum area in Mumbai December 19, 2014. Reuters

A SpiceJet passenger aircraft taxis on the runway at the airport next to a slum area in Mumbai December 19, 2014. Reuters

The development assumes significance as the high ATF prices have dented the Indian airline sector with almost all players reporting losses for the first quarter of 2018-19.

Currently, fuel prices constitute 50-55 percent of the overall operations cost of domestic airlines. India's ATF prices are one of the highest in the world due to the addition of state levies and taxes.

The fuel is not under the GST ambit like the bunker fuel used for the shipping industry.

Accordingly, a cabinet note on the standardization, use and policy of biofuel blended with ATF will be prepared soon, said Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari at the media briefing after the arrival of the flight.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

NewsTracker

Govt plans to come up with 'special policy' for biofuel use in aviation sector, says union minister Nitin Gadkari

Aug 27, 2018

Pollution Control

Study finds 'Odd-Even Scheme' ineffective in curbing Delhi's air pollution

Aug 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Union commerce minister Suresh Prabhu urges corporate India to identify priority sectors in Kenya

Aug 27, 2018

Space

United States warns Russia on Moscow's new 'space apparatus inspector'

Aug 14, 2018

Anthrax

France faces worst anthrax outbreak in two decades amid a vaccine shortage

Aug 21, 2018

Aeolus mission

Aeolus, the first satellite to measure global wind patterns, set for launch

Aug 19, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

ISRO's first manned space mission 'Gaganyaan' is on schedule: K Vijay Raghavan

Aug 27, 2018

Biofuel

SpiceJet flies India's first partially biofuel-powered test flight from Dehradun

Aug 27, 2018

Radiology

Scientists design AI programme to spot commonly-missed lung cancer tumours

Aug 27, 2018

Hurricane Lane

After Hurricane Lane: How climate change is causing more storms over Hawaii

Aug 27, 2018