Wednesday, January 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Spain declares climate emergency, to send climate legislation to parliament for approval

The govt wants up to 95 percent of the Mediterranean country’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2040.


The Associated PressJan 22, 2020 11:49:08 IST

Spain’s new government declared a national climate emergency on Tuesday, taking a formal first step toward enacting ambitious measures to fight climate change.

The declaration approved by the Cabinet says the left-of-centre Socialist government will send to parliament within 100 days its proposed climate legislation. The targets coincide with those of the European Union, including a reduction of net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Spain declares climate emergency, to send climate legislation to parliament for approval

Participants of the climate protest march gather at the train station in Landquart, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Around 500 activists came together to hike the 40 kilometers to Davos to protest against climate change and global warming next Tuesday. Image credit: AP

Spain’s coalition government wants up to 95 percent of the Mediterranean country’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2040. The plan also foresees eliminating pollution by buses and trucks and making farming carbon neutral.

Details of the plan are to be made public when the proposed legislation is sent to parliament for approval.

More than two dozen countries and scores of local and regional authorities have declared a climate emergency in recent years.

Scientists say the decade that just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on Earth, capped off by the second-warmest year on record.

Also Tuesday, young climate activists including Greta Thunberg told the elites gathered at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland they are not doing enough to deal with the climate emergency and warned them that time was running out.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WEF2020

Greta Thunberg’s message at the World Economic Forum: ‘Our House Is Still on Fire’

Jan 22, 2020
Greta Thunberg’s message at the World Economic Forum: ‘Our House Is Still on Fire’
You have not seen anything yet, you have not seen the last of us: Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg

You have not seen anything yet, you have not seen the last of us: Greta Thunberg

Jan 20, 2020
EU to give $998 million aid to countries facing humanitarian crisis, climate change effects

humanitarian help

EU to give $998 million aid to countries facing humanitarian crisis, climate change effects

Jan 21, 2020
Davos 2020: Donald Trump touts 'great American comeback' at WEF summit, says second phase of US-China trade deal soon

TheySaidIt

Davos 2020: Donald Trump touts 'great American comeback' at WEF summit, says second phase of US-China trade deal soon

Jan 22, 2020
Rising eco-anxiety means we should address mental health alongside food security

climate change

Rising eco-anxiety means we should address mental health alongside food security

Jan 13, 2020
India 4th best market for global firms looking for growth abroad; shows highest levels of confidence among major economies: CEO survey

NewsTracker

India 4th best market for global firms looking for growth abroad; shows highest levels of confidence among major economies: CEO survey

Jan 21, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019