SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches new GPS satellite for US Space Force

The GPS satellite launched on this flight has better capabilities and security and has the potential to impact four billion users around the world.


FP TrendingJul 01, 2020 13:22:43 IST

SpaceX has launched a military GPS satellite into space on 30 June for the US Space Force using a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

According to a report in CNET, this is the company's third launch since its history-making flight of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on 30 May.

The report adds that is the first time the company has landed and recovered one of its rockets after lifting a military satellite towards orbit. Space X reported it was able to recover a nose cone and both halves of the fairing for reuse in future missions.

SpaceXs Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches new GPS satellite for US Space Force

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches a military satellite into space. Image credit: SpaceX/Twitter

A report in Space.com mentions that the launch is part of an ongoing effort by the Department of Defense to upgrade GPD satellites currently in space.

It also mentions that the constellation of satellites launched around two decades back has become outdated with changing technology and the latest satellite that was launched will replace the oldest one in orbit.

As per a report in TechCrunch, the GPS satellite that was launched on the flight includes better capabilities and security and the potential to impact four billion users around the world. The GPS satellite will work with the existing GPS III satellites and the earlier-generation spacecrafts that are already in orbit.

According to the Space.com report, the GPS satellite which is built by Lockheed Martin is called GPS III SV03 and weighs 4,311 kilograms.

