Monday, June 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX's Falcon 9 pre-dawn launch leaves behind rainbow coloured sky, images go viral on social media

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday 13 June, 2.46 pm IST (5.21 am EDT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.


FP TrendingJun 15, 2020 17:22:46 IST

SpaceX on Saturday launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 58 StarLink satellites and three Planet Labs’ SkySat Earth-observing spacecraft. The Starlink-8 mission was SpaceX’s eighth batch of its latest Starlink satellites and the 540th placed into orbit. Along with the internet-providing satellites, SpaceX also launched three Planet Labs' high-resolution Earth-observing spacecraft.

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday 13 June, 2.46 pm IST (5.21 am EDT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

According to a report in Business Insider, as the rocket started its journey from Cape Canaveral, Florida and traversed over the Atlantic Ocean, it created a glowing-cloud phenomenon which multiple people documented and shared on social media. The cloud was created due to the rocket's exhaust fumes catching the morning's sunlight.

SpaceXs Falcon 9 pre-dawn launch leaves behind rainbow coloured sky, images go viral on social media

The blue rainbow that took place because of the Starlink launch. Image credit: Twitter/@johnpisaniphoto

Minutes after the launch, photographer John Pisani tweeted two mesmerising long-exposure photographs that he had captured of the rocket ascending to orbit. "An epic display on Florida's Space Coast this morning,” Pisani captioned.

The entire time-lapse of entire pre-dawn Falcon 9 launch was shared on Twitter by John Kraus, the house photographer for the space media company SuperCluster.

SuperCluster also shared a still image captured by Kraus showing how the expanding exhaust plume brightened the predawn twilight with a rainbow of colours.

A picture captured and shared by photographer Greg Diesel Walck highlighted how the high-altitude winds blew around the exhaust trail, creating a snake-like pattern in the sky.

Teacher and part-time reporter Jamie Groh also tweeted a picture of the predawn Falcon 9 launch. The image that Groh captured was captured 140 miles away from the rocket's launch site.

"WOAH! A #SpaceX #Starlink launch into astronomical twilight is the absolute BEST WAY to start your day. I'm fairly certain all of my neighbors were wondering why there was a crazy lady outside screaming at 5 am," Groh wrote.

According to a report in CBS, SkySats provide high-definition commercial imagery which can be used by government agencies or other establishments to monitor a number of things on a daily basis.

With the launch of the SkySats, SpaceX plans to begin offering space-based internet service across the northern United States and Canada later in 2020 with an initial fleet of more than 700 satellites, the report added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX's new Starship prototype rocket exploded during ground tests, no injuries reported

Jun 02, 2020
SpaceX's new Starship prototype rocket exploded during ground tests, no injuries reported
ISRO congratulates NASA, SpaceX on a job well done on the 'historic' launch of US astronauts to ISS

ISRO

ISRO congratulates NASA, SpaceX on a job well done on the 'historic' launch of US astronauts to ISS

Jun 02, 2020
Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'

NASA-SpaceX mission

Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'

Jun 01, 2020
US should be respectful, not mock the space agency it has relied on all these years: Roscosmos chief

Spaceflight

US should be respectful, not mock the space agency it has relied on all these years: Roscosmos chief

Jun 10, 2020
SpaceX Demo-2 success ushers in new era in spaceflight, and India’s space ecosystem needs to adapt

SpaceX

SpaceX Demo-2 success ushers in new era in spaceflight, and India’s space ecosystem needs to adapt

Jun 03, 2020
NASA astronauts reach ISS, SpaceX's Elon Musk says its the 'first step on a journey toward a civilization on Mars'

NASA SpaceX mission

NASA astronauts reach ISS, SpaceX's Elon Musk says its the 'first step on a journey toward a civilization on Mars'

Jun 01, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020