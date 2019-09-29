Sunday, September 29, 2019Back to
SpaceX's Elon Musk unveils Starship rocket designed to get to Mars and back

Starship is expected to take off for the first time in about one or two months.


The Associated PressSep 29, 2019 15:04:40 IST

Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.

SpaceXs Elon Musk unveils Starship rocket designed to get to Mars and back

Elon Musk at SpaceX’s launch facility.

In a live-streamed speech from SpaceX’s launch facility near the southern tip of Texas, Musk said Saturday that the space venture’s Starship is expected to take off for the first time in about one or two months and reach 65,000 feet (19,800 meters) before landing back on Earth.

He says it’s essential for the viability of space travel to be able to reuse spacecraft and that it’s important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

A crowd watched as Musk spoke from a stage in front of the large spacecraft, which has a reflective, metal exterior.

Musk says Saturday marked the 11th anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.

SpaceX Starship spacecraft

SpaceX Starship spacecraft

