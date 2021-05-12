Wednesday, May 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX will launch the DOGE-1 satellite to the moon, funded by Dogecoin

The cubic satellite, weighing 40 kilograms, will be launched in the first quarter of 2022 on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.


Agence France-PresseMay 12, 2021 12:17:42 IST

SpaceX will launch a satellite to the Moon next year funded entirely with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation, which will lead the lunar mission, announced Sunday. The satellite, dubbed DOGE-1, will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in the first quarter of 2022, the Calgary-based company said in a statement. The cubic satellite, weighing 40 kilograms, will aim to obtain "lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board," according to the statement.

COVID-19 variant responsible for India's massive outbreak found in 44 countries: WHO.

COVID-19 variant responsible for India's massive outbreak found in 44 countries: WHO.

The "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" will be "the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with" Dogecoin, Geometric Energy Corporation said, without specifying how much the project cost.

"We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!" Tom Ochinero, SpaceX vice president of commercial sales, said in the statement.

"This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce."

The announcement comes the day after SpaceX founder Elon Musk hosted the live sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), during which he praised Dogecoin, originally created as a joke but legitimized through the eccentric tech entrepreneur's tweets.

A big booster of cryptocurrencies, the Tesla CEO described Dogecoin in an SNL skit as "an unstoppable vehicle that's going to take over the world."

Musk shared the lunar mission announcement on Twitter Sunday, writing, "To the mooooonnn!!"

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Buzz Patrol

Elon Musk’s debut on Saturday Night Live lifts show's rating, becomes third-highest episode of this season

May 10, 2021
Elon Musk’s debut on Saturday Night Live lifts show's rating, becomes third-highest episode of this season
NASA contract ignites Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk feud as they vie for space supremacy

space wars

NASA contract ignites Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk feud as they vie for space supremacy

May 03, 2021
Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live; is joined by mother, model Maye Musk, to talk about his childhood

Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live; is joined by mother, model Maye Musk, to talk about his childhood

May 09, 2021
Flying to the moon: Jeff Bezos challenges NASA over its moon lander deal with SpaceX

Artemis mission

Flying to the moon: Jeff Bezos challenges NASA over its moon lander deal with SpaceX

Apr 28, 2021
Verified Twitter accounts, including Firstpost, hacked to imitate 'SNL', offer free cryptocurrency

NewsTracker

Verified Twitter accounts, including Firstpost, hacked to imitate 'SNL', offer free cryptocurrency

May 09, 2021
NASA suspends SpaceX's moon lander contract after rivals challenge its decision at GAO

artemis mission

NASA suspends SpaceX's moon lander contract after rivals challenge its decision at GAO

May 04, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021