Tuesday, February 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX, US billionaire tie up for first 'all-civilian' flight to orbit slated for late 2021

The Dragon capsule had become the first spacecraft to be certified by NASA since the Space Shuttle nearly 40 years ago.


Agence France-PresseFeb 02, 2021 14:32:56 IST

SpaceX announced Monday it's aiming to launch this year the first all-civilian mission into Earth's orbit, led by a tech billionaire who plans to raffle off one of the spots aboard the craft. Entrepreneur Jared Isaacman is to be joined by three other novice astronauts for a multi-day journey into space, including one lucky winner of a drawing. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime adventure: a journey into outer space on the first all-civilian space flight," according to a website dedicated to the mission.

SpaceX, the company started by Elon Musk, said Isaacman is "donating the three seats alongside him... to individuals from the general public who will be announced in the weeks ahead."

Launch of the Dragon spacecraft is being targeted for "no earlier than the fourth quarter of this year", the firm said. One seat will go to a worker from St Jude Children's Research Hospital, which treats childhood cancers and pediatric diseases. The second is to be drawn from those who enter the raffle and are encouraged to donate to the hospital.

A third will be picked by a panel of judges from entrepreneurs who use an e-commerce tool from Isaacman's company, Shift4 Payments.

All three crewmembers "will receive commercial astronaut training by SpaceX on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft," as well as orbital mechanics and stress testing, including operating in micro- or zero gravity, the statement said.

SpaceX says that during the multi-day mission, the astronauts will orbit Earth every 90 minutes.

After the mission, the spacecraft will re-enter the atmosphere for a water landing off the Florida coast.

SpaceX, US billionaire tie up for first all-civilian flight to orbit slated for late 2021

Shift4 Funds CEO Jared Isaacman will command the all-civilian mission to orbit. Image: SpaceX

In mid-November 2020, four astronauts were successfully carried into orbit by a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and boarded the International Space Station.

The Dragon capsule had just a week prior become the first spacecraft to be certified by NASA since the Space Shuttle nearly 40 years ago. Its launch vehicle is the reusable SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

At the end of its missions, the Crew Dragon deploys parachutes and then splashes down in water, just as in the Apollo era.

NASA turned to SpaceX and Boeing after shuttering the checkered Space Shuttle program in 2011, which failed in its main objectives of making space travel affordable and safe.

The agency will have spent more than $8 billion on the Commercial Crew program by 2024, with the hope that the private sector can take care of NASA's needs in "low Earth orbit" so it is freed up to focus on return missions to the Moon and then on to Mars.

In addition to the first commercial mission, SpaceX is scheduled to launch two more crewed flights for NASA in 2021, including one in the spring, and four cargo refueling missions over the next 15 months.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ISS spacewalks

Spacewalking astronauts encounter cable trouble while hooking up European lab

Jan 28, 2021
Spacewalking astronauts encounter cable trouble while hooking up European lab
First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
Captivating 'blue jets', 'elves' spotted over Pacific Ocean by observatory at space station

Blue Jets

Captivating 'blue jets', 'elves' spotted over Pacific Ocean by observatory at space station

Jan 28, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
NASA, crew, astronaut families pay homage to the fallen on 35th anniversary of the Challenger disaster

challenger

NASA, crew, astronaut families pay homage to the fallen on 35th anniversary of the Challenger disaster

Feb 01, 2021
From Bahamas, Brazil to America, Australia: NASA's 10 most captivating satellite images from 2020

Earth

From Bahamas, Brazil to America, Australia: NASA's 10 most captivating satellite images from 2020

Jan 21, 2021

science

Budget 2021 for disability rights NGOs: Differently-abled, people with disabilities neglected 'again'

Budget 2021

Budget 2021 for disability rights NGOs: Differently-abled, people with disabilities neglected 'again'

Feb 02, 2021
Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Astrophysics

Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Feb 02, 2021
Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

Feb 01, 2021
Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Vaccine Rollout

Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Feb 01, 2021