Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 08 October, 2018 12:03 IST

SpaceX successfully completes its first Falcon 9 ground landing in California

Until now, all of SpaceX's ground landings have occurred out of its launch site in Cape Canaveral.

With the aim of delivering Argentina's SAOCOM-1A Earth-observation satellite to orbit, SpaceX attempted and also successfully completed what can be called the first-ever ground landing on the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Calfornia.

The company generally uses a drone ship in the ocean as its landing site on the West Coast but was finally prepared for a ground landing after receiving a clearance to do so. As noted in a report by The Verge, until now, all of SpaceX’s ground landings have occurred out of its launch site in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Falcon 9 vertical on the pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Image: SpaceX

Falcon 9 vertical on the pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Image: SpaceX

SpaceX' track record with ground landings has also been perfect so far. Of the 11 ground landing attempts by SpaceX so far (all of them at Cape Canaveral), SpaceX has managed to touch down each of those Falcon 9 rockets successfully.

Elon Musk's company has been trying to do ground landings out of the Vanderberg Air Force Base for a while now and finally applied for a license over the summer. A launch site for its Titan rockets, SpaceX leased a plot of land at the Air Force Base back in 2015 to build the landing pad.

As per a report by Space.com, the 1,600 kg SAOCOM-1A satellite was developed by Argentina's national space agency, CONAE. The satellite is expected to park itself 385 miles (620 kilometers) above Earth and scrutinise the planet using a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) instrument.

With its current record of attempting 18 launches last year, with this successful launch, SpaceX has already taken its tally for the year to 17. SpaceX has been aiming to hit 24 launches in 2018, however, it seems unlikely that the goal will be met.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

lunar research

Japanese startup to use SpaceX rockets for its lunar research plans starting 2020

Sep 26, 2018

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued by US SEC for fraud and issuing 'misleading' statements

Sep 28, 2018

science

Climate Change

UN's IPCC climate report coming out this week: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 07, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

IISF 2018

IISF 2018 Day 2: Science community discusses ways to connect science with society

Oct 07, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018