Tuesday, May 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX Starship SN4 ticks off multiple boxes en route to its first 'hop' slated for later in May

SpaceX intends for the Starship to make an uncrewed test flight to an altitude of roughly 500 ft, or 150 meters, soon.


tech2 News StaffMay 19, 2020 16:38:47 IST

SpaceX's latest edition of its interplanetary vehicle, the Starship prototype dubbed "SN4", passed two key tests in its development in the month of May. SN4 is the latest edition of SpaceX's pathfinder Mars spacecraft, and these successes have edged it closer to its much-anticipated test flight scheduled for the second half of 2020.

But in the near future – as early as end of May – SpaceX plans for the Starship to do a 150-metre "hop test" similar to one that the scaled version of the spaceshipthe Starhopper – pulled off in 2019.

via Gfycat

The rocket-in-the-making aced a high-pressure and high-thrust simulation trial on 9 May at SpaceX's testing facility in Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted a brief update on the test earlier in May.

So far, the SN4 has already seen two 'cryo' test successes. The vehicle was tested for endurance under pressure (of 4.9 bar) in the earlier test, and 7.5 bar in a later test, Musk said in a tweet. It has also performed two 'static fires' tests, lighting up its lone Raptor engine briefly (on 5 May, and then again on 7 May 2020), and remaining firmly on the ground throughout.

In these 'cryo' tests, the spacecraft prototype is loaded with liquid nitrogen at ultra-low temperatures, to simulate the conditions the engine will experience during a real mission, where an ultracold liquid propellant will be used to burn the methane fuel in SpaceX's proprietary Raptor engine.

The Raptor engine is, put very simply, an enormous methane tank tucked on top of an enormous liquid oxygen (LOX) propellant tank to propel a spacecraft beyond the Earth's orbit, lifted by the Super Heavy rocket, which is also still in development. Both the two static fire tests that Starship has been put through featured one of the six proposed Raptor engines in the fully-developed Starship rocket.

SpaceX Starship SN4 ticks off multiple boxes en route to its first hop slated for later in May

A glimpse of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft shining on SpaceX's testing grounds in Boca Chica, Texas. Image credit: Pauline Acalin

The fully-developed and tested Starship Raptor engine is designed with the intention of carrying spacecraft like the SpaceX Starhopper to orbit in the years to come, then the Moon, and ultimately, Mars.

SpaceX intends for the Starship to make an uncrewed test flight to an altitude of roughly 500 feet (150 meters) soon, with the prototype checking off a lot of boxes on the road to that liftoff. According to a Space.com report, that's probably as high as the SN4 will go. That said, SpaceX is already building its successor, the three-engine SN5, which Musk has said will target a test-flight altitude of 12 miles (20 kilometers), the report adds.

Also read: SpaceX completes first test of a new Raptor engine for its Mars-bound BFR rocket

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with VisorSat to block sun from reflecting off its bright parts

May 18, 2020
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with VisorSat to block sun from reflecting off its bright parts
SBI refers SpaceX chief Elon Musk's newborn child's name for giving tips to customers

SBI refers SpaceX chief Elon Musk's newborn child's name for giving tips to customers

May 11, 2020
NASA purchases additional Soyuz seat from Russian space agency for over $90 million

NASA

NASA purchases additional Soyuz seat from Russian space agency for over $90 million

May 15, 2020
Tom Cruise reportedly in talks with Elon Musk to shoot first feature film in outer space

Hollywood

Tom Cruise reportedly in talks with Elon Musk to shoot first feature film in outer space

May 05, 2020
Shrouded in Darkness: US military launches its sixth uncrewed plane into orbit while its purpose remains a mystery

space force

Shrouded in Darkness: US military launches its sixth uncrewed plane into orbit while its purpose remains a mystery

May 18, 2020
How NASA and SpaceX are preparing for the launch of their astronauts on 28 May

spaceX

How NASA and SpaceX are preparing for the launch of their astronauts on 28 May

May 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020