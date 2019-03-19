Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

For now, the hopper is still in its first phase of testing, with orbital tests still months away.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 12:20:26 IST

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in a series of tweets, confirmed that the space company will begin testing the early prototype of it Mars hopper Starship starting the week of 18 March. This is a big, important milestone for the company towards taking humans aboard the Starship into Earth's orbit — and eventually, Mars.

The "hopper" will only have a single Raptor engine unlike the final version, which will be powered by three. The engine was put to the test in February and passed with flying colours.

Currently far from space-worthy, the prototype will allow the company to test its ability to "hop" from a spaceport and land back on the ground using propulsion.

During the test, Starship won’t enter orbit. The preliminary, low altitude test flights will help monitor performance and prepare the spacecraft for future journeys as long as a trip to Mars.

Musk confirmed that SpaceX was indeed close to beginning tests and that integration work was yet to be done on the test vehicle and its Raptor rocket engine. He said the first hops would lift off, but only "barely."

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first Test Hop this week, Musk says

Engineers working on Starship as it gets nearly ready for its first hops. Image: Twitter/Bocachicagal

In later tests, the "Starhopper" with its three engines will take farther hops.

In the massive info-drop that followed on Twitter, Musk mentioned several new details about the rocket — it does have a heat shield, there will be active cooling by bleeding fuel to give added cooling wherever needed, and the orbital test versions of this gear has already been made.

Residents that live near SpaceX’s test site in Brownsville, Texas, received a notice informing them of test flights that may be carried out "as soon as the week of March 18, 2019," local news reported.

An artistic rendition of the SpaceX Starship rocket in Low-Earth Orbit. Image: SpaceX

An artistic rendition of the SpaceX Starship rocket in Low-Earth Orbit. Image: SpaceX

SpaceX hasn't bothered building "a new nosecone for Hopper" after the original one got damaged from high winds that stormed the company's Texas site in January this year.

For the time being, the hopper is still in its first phase of testing.

"Once we get through the hopper test campaign, we’ll then be moving to orbital flight with Starship — getting up into Earth orbit and testing out systems on board and recovery," Paul Wooster, the Technical lead on SpaceX's Mars Architecture and Vehicles, told Space News.

As for how long the hopper tests will last, neither Wooster nor Musk volunteered an ETA.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing


also see

SpaceX

Pentagon is reviewing the federal security clearance of Elon Musk

Mar 09, 2019
Pentagon is reviewing the federal security clearance of Elon Musk
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashes down into the Atlantic marking first success

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashes down into the Atlantic marking first success

Mar 10, 2019
SpaceX's Dragon Capsule to splash down today after trip to the ISS

SpaceX

SpaceX's Dragon Capsule to splash down today after trip to the ISS

Mar 08, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be sued for his 'unchecked' Twitter use: Report

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be sued for his 'unchecked' Twitter use: Report

Mar 11, 2019
Elon Musk says production of $35,000 version of Model 3 to start this month

Tesla

Elon Musk says production of $35,000 version of Model 3 to start this month

Mar 05, 2019
Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Moon Mission

Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Mar 06, 2019

science

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Starship First Hop

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Mar 19, 2019
Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Plastic Pollution

Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Mar 19, 2019
Why science matters more than ever in the era of fake news and fallacies

Science Fakery

Why science matters more than ever in the era of fake news and fallacies

Mar 19, 2019
The environmental impact of Bitcoin can't simply be mitigated by miners going green

Bitcoin

The environmental impact of Bitcoin can't simply be mitigated by miners going green

Mar 19, 2019