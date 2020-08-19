Wednesday, August 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

The launch also made use of a re-flown payload fairing, recovered from SpaceX's fourth Starlink satellite launch.


FP TrendingAug 19, 2020 15:37:13 IST

SpaceX recently launched 58 more satellites in its internet broadband constellation Starlink, using a Falcon 9 first-stage booster that broke its own earlier record for the most reused rocket booster. The SpaceX launch on 18 August marked the sixth reuse of the Falcon 9 first stage booster.

As per a report in CNBC, Elon Musk's company landed the Falcon 9 booster rocket on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean a few minutes after it launched the company's Starlink mission from Florida.

The launch took place from SpaceX's launch site at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and included a recovery attempt for the booster.

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

The Falcon 9 spacecraft delivered the 60 Starlink satellites to orbit. Image credit: Twitter

The successful recovery means that the booster can potentially be used again, breaking its own earlier record. The launch also made use of a re-flown payload fairing – the part of the rocket that covers the satellites being launched till they reach low-Earth orbit, as per a Tech Crunch report. The fairing was recovered from SpaceX's fourth Starlink satellite launch and refurbished for reuse.

According to a report in New Atlas, the fairings are worth millions of dollars apiece and last month the company was able to collect both pieces by using vessels equipped with giant nets. However, it did not find the same success this time around with one ship catching one of the halves and the other making a soft landing on the sea.

60 Starlink satellites stacked together before deployment on 24 May 2019. Image: Wikimedia Commons

60 Starlink satellites stacked together before deployment on 24 May 2019. Image: Wikimedia Commons

The team was, however, able to capture a video of the fairing floating back to Earth before safely nestling in the net, which was shared by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, alongside the caption, "Aloha, welcome back from space."

This was the company's 95th successful launch since it was founded in 2002. SpaceX has landed rocket boosters 58 times and re-used the boosters at total of 40 times so far.

Following an upgrade to the Falcon 9 in May 2018, Elon Musk had touted that the rocket is capable of at least 100 flights. However, SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell, has since said that they do not need to fly it more than 10 times.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SpaceX Resort

SpaceX looking to build a spaceport resort near Texas facility, new job posting reveals

Aug 11, 2020
SpaceX looking to build a spaceport resort near Texas facility, new job posting reveals
Second SpaceX astronaut mission pushed to 23 October due to spacecraft 'traffic', ISS needs

SpaceX Crew-1

Second SpaceX astronaut mission pushed to 23 October due to spacecraft 'traffic', ISS needs

Aug 18, 2020
'Mars is looking real': SpaceX's Starship prototype SN5 aces key 'hop' towards interplanetary travel

SpaceX Starship

'Mars is looking real': SpaceX's Starship prototype SN5 aces key 'hop' towards interplanetary travel

Aug 05, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

herd immunity

COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

Aug 18, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Black Moon

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Aug 19, 2020

science

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020
Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Black Moon

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Aug 19, 2020
Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Microplastic pollution

Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Aug 19, 2020
NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020