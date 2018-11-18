Sunday, November 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX scraps plans make Falcon 9 even more reusable than it is now

SpaceX will make “minor tweaks" to improve its reliability, if NASA & US Air Force back it: Musk.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 18, 2018 13:59 PM IST

SpaceX has dropped plans to make its Falcon 9 rockets even more reusable than they are now, company CEO Elon Musk has said.

“SpaceX is no longer planning to upgrade Falcon 9 second stage for reusability,” Musk tweeted.

In response to a question by a Twitter user, Musk said that the company would carry out “minor tweaks to improve reliability only, provided NASA and USAF (US Air Force) are supportive”.

Instead of upgrading Falcon 9 for more reusability, SpaceX was now focusing on “accelerating BFR (Big Falcon Rocket)” which is being designed to take humans and supply to Mars and also to dramatically cut travel time within Earth. “New design is very exciting! Delightfully counter-intuitive,” he said.

SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket carrying PAZ and Tintin A & B (demo satellites for Starlink) mission on Thursday, 22 February, 2018.

SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket carrying PAZ and Tintin A & B (demo satellites for Starlink) mission on Thursday, 22 February, 2018.

According to SpaceX, BFR is a fully reusable vehicle designed to service all Earth orbit needs as well as the Moon and Mars. This two-stage vehicle — composed of a Booster and a Ship is designed to eventually replace Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and the Dragon spacecraft.

On September 17, SpaceX announced that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will be the company’s first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard the company’s BFR rocket in 2023. In March 2017, SpaceX achieved the world’s first reflight of an orbital class rocket when the Falcon 9 launched a geosynchronous communications satellite on March 30 of that year.

The first stage for the mission previously supported a space station cargo resupply launch for NASA in April 2016. Following stage separation, the first stage successfully returned to Earth for a second time, landing on a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic ocean.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Satellites

SpaceX program gets approval to send 12,000 internet satellites into orbit: Report

Nov 18, 2018

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29, India's latest communication satellite successfully launched into orbit

Nov 14, 2018

Science Research

India needs to invest more in scientific research and development: ISF

Nov 12, 2018

Boring Company

Elon Musk's Boring Company to launch its first test tunnel in Los Angeles

Nov 18, 2018

Toilets revolution

Bill Gates lauds futuristic toilet that turns waste to fertilizer without water

Nov 06, 2018

science

Reusable rocketry

SpaceX scraps plans make Falcon 9 even more reusable than it is now

Nov 18, 2018

Agro technology

Balancing India's food demands with goals to cut down emissions, climate change

Nov 18, 2018

Geology

Exploding stars have made the key ingredient in sand and glass, a study suggests

Nov 18, 2018

Artificial Meat

Lab-grown meat gets support, plans for regulation from American authorities

Nov 18, 2018