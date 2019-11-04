Monday, November 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX nails thirteenth back-to-back safety test of Crew Dragon parachute systems

After a 2-year delay, Crew Dragon might carry its first astronauts to the Space Station by early 2020.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 10:12:41 IST

SpaceX tested the third iteration of the parachute system on its Crew Dragon human spacecraft. While the twice-revised system had malfunctioned in the past, SpaceX has upgraded the Dragon capsule with a newly-designed Mark 3 parachute system. It fared very well, with thirteen successful back-to-back tests of the system.

In a Twitter post by SpaceX after the successful test, a video shows the system able to perform normally even if one of the four parachutes in the system was malfunctioning.

Earlier in the year, Musk had announced that SpaceX was aiming to perform "at least" 10 successful tests (in a row) of the new-and-improved 'Mark 3' parachute system before the capsule is human-ready.

"We certainly want to get […] at least on the order of 10 successful tests in a row before, before launching astronauts," Musk reportedly said at a press conference alongside NASA Chief Jim Bridenstine about the commercial crew program at the time. "So that seems like where the behavior of the parachutes is consistent, is across 10 successful tests."

SpaceX nails thirteenth back-to-back safety test of Crew Dragon parachute systems

SpaceX performs a parachute test for its Dragon capsule over the Delamar Dry Lake in Nevada in August 2017. Image: NASA

Mark 3 parachutes on Crew Dragon

Crew Dragon's parachutes, earlier made of nylon, have been modified to a Zylon-based material. Zylon is an extremely durable polymer — 1.6 times more durable than Kevlar — and provides lines used in the parachute that are thrice as strong as nylon. Along with a change in material, SpaceX also changed the pattern of stitch on the parachute to improve its weight balance and distribution.

The parachutes worked as expected during the test and puts SpaceX Dragon days away from another big milestone: a ground-based engine firing of the Crew Dragon's abort engines on 6 November. If successful, there will be one other abort test mid-flight on the Falcon 9 before January 2020. This test will reveal how ready Crew Dragon is to be jettisoned from a Falcon 9 after lift-off, in the case of an unforeseen emergency.

2020: Dragon's first crewed flight 

After a delay of almost two years, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon might carry its first astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) as soon a January or February of next year. In an event held at SpaceX’s headquarters in California, NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine and Elon Musk, SpaceX’s CEO, spoke about the future of Crew Dragon.

According to Space, Bridenstine said, "We are getting very close, and we're very confident that, in the first part of next year, we will be ready to launch American astronauts on American rockets.” The module has been delayed by at least two years now.

Also Read: SpaceX's Crew Dragon could launch NASA's astronauts into space as soon as early next year

Also Read: NASA, SpaceX want to send the first manned Dragon capsule to the space station by early 2020

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Space Cookies

ISS astronauts will soon start working on a new experiment — baking cookies in space

Nov 04, 2019
ISS astronauts will soon start working on a new experiment — baking cookies in space
Invest in NASA's Artemis mission and hitch a ride to Moon, US announces at IAC 2019

Moon Missions

Invest in NASA's Artemis mission and hitch a ride to Moon, US announces at IAC 2019

Oct 25, 2019
Elon Musk sent out first tweets via SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk sent out first tweets via SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet

Oct 22, 2019
SpaceX to test encrypted internet services from Starlink satellites in US military planes

SpaceX Starlink

SpaceX to test encrypted internet services from Starlink satellites in US military planes

Oct 24, 2019
NASA wants its international partners to join it in its journey to the moon

moon mission

NASA wants its international partners to join it in its journey to the moon

Oct 22, 2019
SpaceX is looking at the US military as a potential customer for Starlink, Starship

SpaceX

SpaceX is looking at the US military as a potential customer for Starlink, Starship

Oct 21, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019